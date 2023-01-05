Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 SoC and featuring 60 W fast charging, a 90 Hz Super AMOLED with an under display optical fingerprint reader, the Realme 9 Pro+ arrived in early 2022. Even now, it remains one of the most popular mid-range handsets released this year in many markets and a smart choice for those looking to buy a new handset. In addition to the highlights mentioned above, now it also gets the Android 13 treatment.
Back in mid-February, the Realme 9 Pro+ launched running the Android 12-based realme UI 3.0 software. In the meantime, it received a few security updates and minor tweaks and improvements. Now, the time has finally arrived to move forward and the change has the shape of a 5.33 GB update package that brings realme UI 4.0 to this mid-ranger. Obviously, the new software is based on Android 13.
The stable realme UI 4.0 update that is now rolling out for the Realme 9 Pro+ is labeled RMX3392_11_C.05. As usual, the rollout takes place in stages, so if the notification has not shown up yet, feel free to check manually. In the worst-case scenario, if going to Settings > About Phone > Check for updates does not deliver any results, wait for a few days and then try again. However, as confirmed to me by a friend using the Realme 9 Pro+, the RMX3393_11_C.05 update is already rolling out and, for those moving from the latest Android 12-update as he did, the size of the update package is 172.19 MB.
The list of changes is pretty long and focuses around the new aquamorphic design language, as well as multiple non-visual tweaks, fixes, and enhancements. The full list of changes can be seen below.
Gizmochina, Own
Realme 9 Pro+ gets Android 13-based realme UI 4.0 update – Notebookcheck.net
