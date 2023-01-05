Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 runs out of new firmware updates – The Statesman

Meanwhile, Microsoft will still continue to deploy software updates to Surface Laptop 2 and other products that reach end-of-support

On December 27, the XDA Developers reported that Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 has come to an end-of-service. This implies that users of Surface 2 wont receive any new firmware updates and new drivers for the laptop.

Meanwhile, Microsoft will still continue to deploy software updates to Surface Laptop 2 and other products that reach end-of-support. Until the hardware is relevant, Microsoft will keep pushing Windows upgrades. But going forward, firmware updates won’t be visible on the Windows update page in Settings.

The Surface Laptop 2 was initially introduced by Microsoft in October 2018, and it is powered by 8th-generation Intel CPUs. It was eventually replaced by the Surface Laptop 3, which was the first Surface product to include a 15-inch size.

The Surface Laptop 3 will be the next device to lose support when it reaches the fixed date on October 22, 2023.

For those users who are worried about the security protection, upgrading to a newer Surface is preferable for added protection.

Few months ago, Satya Nadella-led Microsoft, launched two new Surface products: the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9.

Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor that provides great power and speed and equips it for full desktop productivity, intensive tasks, and real-world multitasking. This processor has up to 50% more performance than the Surface Pro 8 CPU.





