LA's Gascon Orders Prosecutors Not to Charge Illegal Alien Criminals – AMAC

Fresh off surviving the latest recall effort against him, radical Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is upping the ante once again on his pro-criminal, anti-law-and-order agenda. In a new “special directive” released last month, Gascon orders his prosecutors not to seek charges against illegal immigrants involved in criminal activity, and instead direct them to “diversion programs” in the hopes of preventing them from being deported.

The results of this policy have, predictably, been disastrous for America’s second largest city.

Throughout the nine-page memo released in December, Gascon institutes a series of policies directing prosecutors under him to consider a person’s immigration status when deciding how to charge them. The document specifically states, “All charging determinations shall be undertaken with the goal of avoiding or mitigating the adverse immigration consequences of a decision.”

In other words, prosecutorial decisions on criminal illegal aliens must now be made with the intent of preventing them from being deported. In practice, this means that Gascon’s office will do everything within its power to avoid pressing criminal charges against illegal aliens who commit crimes, since doing so could place those criminals on the radar of federal immigration authorities.

Gascon goes on to mandate that prosecutors should handle plea bargains in a manner that will keep illegal immigrants out of prison, free from deportation, and without any criminal record. One of the strategies Gascon suggests to circumvent making criminals plead guilty is to enter an “alternative plea agreement” in order to “minimize the defendant’s exposure to adverse immigration consequences.” Another tactic is to “allow flexibility in sentencing…to preserve access to immigration relief.”

Instead of jail time, the memo instructs prosecutors to look for opportunities to funnel criminal illegal aliens to “diversion programs,” many of which were created by Gascon himself to help offenders avoid prison. Instead of taking violent criminals off the streets, diversion programs purport to address the “underlying causes” of criminal behavior while allowing perpetrators to walk free – much to the horror of past and potentially future victims.

Gascon has also ordered the alteration of all convictions so that any prison time served will not affect a criminal’s ability to circumvent established immigration law. One of the most alarming tactics Gascon outlines is “permitting a stipulation factual basis exists rather than requiring the defendant to plead to a specific conduct.”

In effect, this means that if an illegal immigrant is arrested for a crime like armed robbery, prosecutors can alter his agreement so that he doesn’t have to plead guilty or innocent to the crime. As a result, the perpetrator faces minimal, if any, jail time.

Gascon also includes a provision allowing illegal aliens to retroactively have their previous convictions vacated. According to the memo, if a criminal illegal alien is no longer in custody, they may file a motion to vacate their conviction if they were not made explicitly aware of “potential adverse immigration consequences.” If an illegal alien does so, Gascon orders that “the prosecutor respond swiftly and concede the motion.”

In other words, if an illegal immigrant commits a crime and then comes to someone in Gascon’s office claiming that the conviction could result in their deportation, the LA prosecutor’s office must vacate the conviction – washing the slate clean for someone already in the U.S. illegally who then committed a crime.

Gascon concludes his memo by reaffirming that all city prosecutors are “prohibited from sharing information on illegal immigrants with any federal immigration authorities.”

Notably, Gascon sets no limit on what crimes the new policies cover. This means that even violent felonies like murder and rape are now subject to be wiped away if Gascon’s office determines that punishing the offender may result in his or her deportation.

Even more outrageously, by factoring in immigration status before filing criminal charges, illegal immigrants will now receive preferential treatment to legal citizens. Two individuals committing the same crime in LA may now, by rule, face different treatment based on their immigration status. And it’s the illegal alien who receives the preference.

Gascon has likely been emboldened by his ability to successfully overcome multiple efforts to recall him from office. In deep-blue LA, it will be a monumental challenge to unseat anyone backed by a top Democrat donor such as George Soros. But with Gascon now actively working to make the city even more of a haven for illegal alien criminals, the day may soon come where voters have finally had enough.

Andrew Abbott is the pen name of a writer and public affairs consultant with over a decade of experience in DC at the intersection of politics and culture.

Malfeasance and treason.

“…the day may soon come where voters have finally had enough.” Or, maybe not.

That’s(kind of) what the British thought in 1776.

Surprise!

Gascon and Soros sound like the same disturbing mind-set. People of this mindset are doing their best to ruin the free United States of America where morals are a priorty.

Satan has a lot of minions working for him. They are showing up more and more. If you haven’t asked Christ Jesus to be your Savior, now is the time, as signs of the end times are showing up exponentially. He loves everyone and wants to save everyone, but will only save those who want Him.

Jesus Christ seems to be the most positive factor in this scenario. Praying is a very powerful agent for good. Our Father in Heaven started this country; and he is NOT going to abandon us now. He aided Our Founding Fathers. He helped President George Washington against all odds. He will continue to be our advocate with the Father. Let’s unite in powerful prayer. Prayer WORKS. May God Bless These United States of America!

Nero was right. christians and jews to the lions.

It’s not as bad as you think . Once someone is let off from committing a crime and they kill someone’s family member and it wouldn’t have happened if they were in jail, the family will then go out and kill the attorney general. And that problem will be solved and since they set a precedent nothing should happen to them! Apparently Gascon is too stupid to see what the results of his actions will be.

How this Soros butt kisser can still retain his position is beyond me. Life in Biden’s S**t hole America.

It’s California…

Can we deport Gasbag for HIS criminal behavior?

I was going to say that exact thing…deport him along with the illlegals.

The mask has been taken off of the justice and the scales are tipped in favor of whomever the left deems privileged! That’s NOT freedom or Constitutional!

Gascon giving aid and comfort to CRIMINALS is Against the law. Especially, ILLEGAL ALIENS.

He is also Violating Oath of Office and Ethics.

Guess he doesn’t care since DICTATOR Beijing biden doing same thing and think he’s above the LAW.

Nothing like CRIMINALS running and RUINING the country.

And nobody is safe.

So now the illegals can commit murder and be exonerated from the crime. They can do their drug dealing business unhindered.

With the mass migration out of California, and who can blame them, seems a wall needs to be built around California or at least around LA. Then the. Riminal illegals can be bussed to LA/California and let them deal with it. They want them…let them have them..ALL OF THEM!!

No, WE don’t want them. The criminal Democraps want them. I was born and raised here and this USED TO BE a beautiful, prosperous stare until the dirty Dems took over. Please don’t put all of us in their category.

No minorities will be prosecuted for any reason, just white supremist which means all whites no matter who they are. That’s an order!!!

Thats the elephant in the room. War on Caucasians, They just don’t have the guts to come right out and say it. Fill the jails with whites for ANY offense while minorities and illegals skate.

I wonder if a natural-born criminal could appeal their LA conviction, stating they were discriminated against because they were not an undocumented immigrant?

Scum bag paid soreson cronie. Poetic justice

Would Be if everyone of

His female relatives were raped and mutilated

By one of his and bidens illegal little angels.

If I remember correctly, George Gascon survived a recent attempt to recall him. Why did this effort fail to deliver?

Too many indoctrinated Marxists in LA is my guess.

Soros has deep pockets.

Same reason Newscum survived his recall attempt….FRAUD. Also how the POS got elected again. The Demonrats are great at that.

We are literally watching the national suicide of the United States happening right before our eyes. Democrats destroy EVERYTHING they touch.

Typical Californication. Discriminatory prosecution. He’ll move ALL the illegals to California.

The people that wield political clout in the greater LA area live in mansions with walls, (you know, those awful walls that don’t work on the border), with big metal gates, elaborate alarm systems, (that the common folk can’t afford) and revel in their fantasy word of self adoration. Nothing will change as long as the elites can stay safe! It’s time to start bussing all illegal immigrant criminals released from custody right to Gascon’s home!

I would love to see that!

…or close the border, then halt ALL immigration and start rounding them up…

This is what happens when those who are, at most, defense attorneys become DA’s. People who vote for these corrupt and inept individuals sadly reap ugly consequences. May God have mercy on the people of Los Angeles!

