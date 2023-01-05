Korea's leading ICT company, Lotte Data Communication, unveils a more advanced 'hyper-realistic' metaverse platform – Yahoo Finance

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Korea’s leading ICT company, Lotte Data Communications (LDCC), will participate in the coming CES 2023 held in Las Vegas, USA. It will be showcasing differentiated metaverse technology at the main exhibition hall, Central Hall.

LDCC is a key affiliate of the Lotte Group in charge of DT (Digital Transformation). With total assets amounting to about 125 trillion won, Lotte Group is a global corporation that engages in various businesses such as distribution, chemicals, food, tourism, construction, and services, etc. in more than 30 countries around the world, including Korea, the United States, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Having drawn much interest with its first CES participation last year, LDCC will feature booth space three times larger than before this time round and offer richer and more developed experiential contents.

The final version that Lotte Metaverse aims for is a world where online and offline worlds are integrated, just like the movie ‘Ready Player One’. Products purchased within the metaverse can be used in the virtual world and also be delivered in the real world. To enable such a business model, LDCC created an immersive and realistic metaverse platform based on hyper-realistic content. This is because when browsing expensive items, consumers will not click on the purchase button if they are looking at unsophisticated product images in the form of game items.

Combining real-life characters with graphic backgrounds created with the world-class graphic engine, ‘Unreal Engine 5’, Lotte Metaverse uses cutting-edge technologies such as three-dimensional real-time rendering technology, the best live-action VR shooting technology in the world, as well as ‘deep-interactive’ patents that allow users to realistically interact with objects or real-life characters in VR content, offering a strong feel of realism and immersion to shopping, entertainment and community experiences in the virtual world.

The LDCC exhibition booth at CES is made up of a ‘VR Zone’ where visitors may experience the virtual world through a head-mounted display (HMD) and a ‘3D Display Zone’ where visitors may enjoy the experience through 3D monitors. The ‘VR Zone’ is divided into a shopping area where users may purchase products such as fashion, cosmetics, and home appliances, as well as an entertainment area where users may watch movies, idol concerts, and EDM performances. For each area, about 20 visitors are allowed to access one virtual world and enjoy its contents together.

In addition, there is also a ‘Community Zone’ that offers a glimpse of the entire virtual world and its city planning, a ‘LOTTE Zone’ that offers an introduction to the Lotte Group, and a ‘Mobility Zone’ that promotes LDCC’s electric vehicle chargers.

Without any space restrictions, Lotte Metaverse is able to present products in a way more luxurious and grander than the real world. Fashion items may be displayed like works in an art gallery, whereas camping items may be showcased in an in-store forest. The virtual theater allows users to feel like they are in a real theater. By reproducing more than 65,000 spectators as digital humans, the concert hall gives users a sense of realism as if they are watching a performance with other people in front of them. This year, Korean idol group NMIXX and world-famous EDM DJ ALOK took part in the event and garnered great interest.

Lotte Metaverse aims to become a user-oriented, UGC (User-Generated Contents) based platform in the future. Rather than building a castle with blocks, users are able to buy a high-quality building in a well-planned city and luxuriously decorate their own space with luxury furniture and appliances just like in the real world. In addition, users may use their building space for various purposes, turning it into lesson and practice rooms, karaoke rooms, wedding halls, and they may even resell their buildings.

LDCC plans to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) series linked to the metaverse in the first half of this year and open an NFT marketplace and virtual asset wallet while drawing a rough sketch of the full-scale metaverse business ahead of the early access opening at the end of the year.

Cf. YouTube Link – https://youtu.be/EtyeXFU6YYM

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koreas-leading-ict-company-lotte-data-communication-unveils-a-more-advanced-hyper-realistic-metaverse-platform-301714285.html

SOURCE LOTTE Data Communication

Related Quotes

Most readers would already be aware that Solid State's (LON:SOLI) stock increased significantly by 40% over the past…

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. ("Food Services") announced today that it has filed an early warning report dated January 5, 2023 (the "Early Warning Report") with respect to its ownership of securities exchangeable for units ("Units") of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund").

Most readers would already be aware that Basler's (ETR:BSL) stock increased significantly by 30% over the past three…

EQT disclosed in an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the purchase agreement had been amended to allow an extra year for the deal to be done.

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market…

BlackBerry Ltd. has announced a host of automotive-focused partnerships at the the CES tech event in Las Vegas this week. Among the deals unveiled at CES, BlackBerry (BB) confirmed that IVY, its automotive artificial-intelligence platform co-developed with Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services, is now pre-integrated into three commercially available digital-cockpit platforms from Bosch Ltd. and Pateo. The three implementations are on show at CES, marking the first time that BlackBerry’s IVY has been exhibited publicly in a vehicle.

Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show from the 2023 CES tech conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss AMD’s new CPU and GPU chips, BMW’s i Vision Dee EV concept car, and an update on Sony’s Playstation 5 console.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) has selected BlackBerry® QNX® technology for its next-generation, Android Automotive-based proof of concept demonstration at CES 2023. Garmin's Unified Cabin™ brings together multiple domains, touchscreens and wireless devices on a single SoC (system on chip).

These growth stocks have crucial roles to play in cloud computing, making them great picks for the long term.

Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.

CES 2023 kicks off on Jan. 5. Here's what we're expecting to see.

(Bloomberg) — BMW AG’s latest prototype could well preview Apple Inc.’s future car: drivers have zero buttons and switches with a super-sleek interior where the windshield acts as a giant voice-controlled display. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUkraine Latest: Kyiv Skeptical on Putin’s Brief Cease-Fire OfferWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — an

The company announced the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, a car that features a processor chip that can handle both assisted driving and entertainment.

A key executive recently departed Meta Platforms, casting doubt on the company's vision for the future. "We constantly self-sabotage and squander effort," he said in a farewell post.

At CES this year, Amazon is announcing efforts to build out Alexa's capabilities, a move that comes just a few months after slashing the division's workforce.

Chipmakers are making their presence felt at the CES 2023 tech show, showing off high-end PCs, smart cars and virtual reality.

Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) has unveiled the prototype of its electric vehicle brand, Afeela, which it built along with Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC). Sony Honda Mobility launched the prototype at the Las Vegas CES 2023 technology trade show. Afeela’s exterior features "Media Bar” which allows intelligent mobility to express itself to surrounding people using light, enabling interactive communication between mobility and people. The prototype is equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors

After years of watching its PC CPU market share be chipped away by rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) came out swinging in late 2021 and 2022. The company's Alder Lake chips, the first from the company with a mix of high-performance and efficiency cores, started to roll out in late 2021. Intel built on this advantage last year with its Raptor Lake chips, which featured the same mixed-core architecture along with meaningful performance improvements.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is seeking to lock horns with rival Nvidia Corp., with plans to release a chip in the latter half of the year that teaches AI models.

Germany's Continental and California-based artificial intelligence chip firm Ambarella announced a partnership on Thursday to make software and hardware systems for autonomous driving. The two companies will focus on so-called Level 2 plus autonomous driving, which briefly allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel through features like assisted cruise control and lane centering. Ambarella develops a new category of semiconductors called system on a chip, or SoC, which combine multiple CPUs on one logic board and provide artificial intelligence processing.

source