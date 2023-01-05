Solana (SOL) Set for Recovery from FTX As Market Cap Jumps $26 … – The Portugal News

Since the FTX crash, Solana (SOL) has been under a magnified spotlight, yet on December 14, 2022, its price climbed 5.4% to trade at $13.94. Solana looks set for recovery from the FTX fiasco as market cap jumped $26 billion overnight.

It is no surprise then why there has been a lot of buzz around Solana (SOL) among cryptocurrency investors. However, this year, analysts believe that ORBN will exceed most coins, with a total presale increase of 6000%.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been identified by analysts as the top coin to invest in for 2023. It is currently in phase 1 of its presale and doing great with a 655% increase so far.

Solana (SOL) Rebounds

SOL’s price fell 2.5% in November, but it has risen 5.2% in the last month, suggesting that it has weathered the market instability that has plagued the cryptocurrency industry this year.

Keep in mind that Solana is the 17th biggest blockchain network by market capitalization, with $5.1 billion.

The Solana (SOL) blockchain protocol was developed with the goal of making Web3 infrastructure more accessible.

With Solana, users may make use of its many benefits, such as the high throughput layer that enables thousands of transactions per second. As an added bonus, it comes with a smart contract platform where programmers may create their own apps.

In contrast, the recent FTX crash had a significant negative impact on Solana. FTX had a significant role in operating the nodes of the Solana network and was a major investor in the network.

Because of this, the network had several disruptions, and the value of Solana plummeted. However, Solana is showing great signs of recovery as we head to 2023.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): Top Presale Pick for December 2022

The Orbeon Protocol is a cutting-edge decentralized platform for crowdfunding and venture capital investments.

Incorporating cutting-edge NFT technology, the Orbeon Protocol aims to make investing less complicated, more insightful, and safer than ever before. Since there is no longer any need for a central authority, the platform guarantees complete fairness for all investors.

Using the platform, startups may create fractionalized NFTs backed by equity to use in a funding round. The fact that these NFTs may be acquired as a form of investment by regular people for as little as one dollar is a characteristic that has been making ripples across the venture capital sector due to the fact that it is accessible to retail investors.

Furthermore, the new “Fill or Kill” method assures investors get their whole investment back if the financing round is not completely funded.

In the second stage of the presale, the price of ORBN is presently $0.0302. The token’s initial value was $0.004, and its value has increased by over 655% in just a few weeks.

The ORBN presale is presently in its third stage. The original price of ORBN was $0.004, and analysts forecast gains of over 6000% for investors in the next year. In terms of future performance, ORBN is predicted to much surpass Solana (SOL).

Find Out More About the Orbeon Protocol Presale:

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

