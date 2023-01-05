Cryptocurrency Price Today: Polygon, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Goes Slightly Up; PancakeSwap Plummets – CoinGape

Home » News » Cryptocurrency Price Today: Polygon, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Goes Slightly Up; PancakeSwap Plummets

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The morning following Christmas sees a mixed market reaction, as some significant crypto are trading in green whereas other coins plunge.

Polygon is up by 0.79% in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu increases by 0.20%. Bitcoin rises by 0.30%. PancakeSwap dips by 0.88%.

Terra Classic jumps by 3.29%. Ethereum hikes 0.19%. XRP surges by 0.24%.

Dogecoin dips by 1.28%. FTX Token is down by 1.12%. Solana drops by 0.65%.

The global crypto market cap sees an increase of 0.22% compared to the previous day and stands at 811.94 billion USD. The total crypto market volume surges by 36.83% over the last day and stands at 22.40 billion USD.

With an increase of 0.79% in the last 24 hours, Polygon market cap stands at 6.305 billion USD. Trading volume boosts by 38.25% over the last day. Each MATIC crypto token is costing 0.8004 USD. Source: coinmarketcap

The famous meme crypto Shiba Inu increases by 0.20% in the last 24 hours. The market cap for this crypto is currently at 4.311 billion USD. Trading volume hikes by 34.93%. Each SHIB token is selling for 0.00008328 USD. However, the coin might take a dip in the next few hours as predicted by the charts. Source: coinmarketcap

A slight hike of 0.30% in the last 24 hours takes Bitcoin market cap to 324.744 billion USD. The biggest crypto is yet to reach the 18,000 USD mark that was predicted by analysts for the end of the year. Each BTC token stands at 16,871.02 USD. Trading volume jumps by 28.79% compared to the last day. Source: coinmarketcap

The crypto has been in talks recently for its enormous potential. However, if you have invested in this token, this is not a day for you. PancakeSwap dips by 0.88% in the last 24 hours. The market cap is presently at 546.856 million USD. Trading volume hikes by 47.35%. Each CAKE token is selling for 3.34 USD. Source: coinmarketcap

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The market is still bearish as the day following Christmas is also not seeing much optimism. However, some crypto tokens are seeing a slight jump amidst the ongoing market scenario.

