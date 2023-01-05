'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Posts Emotional Instagram … – Country Living

The 67-year-old actor received a nomination for his performance as John Dutton!

Congratulations are in order for Hollywood legend .css-k807px{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;text-decoration-thickness:0.0625rem;text-decoration-color:brandColorSenary;text-underline-offset:0.25rem;color:#006603;-webkit-transition:background .4s ease-in-out,color .4s ease-in-out;transition:background .4s ease-in-out,color .4s ease-in-out;background:linear-gradient(to bottom,#e6f4e1 0,#e6f4e1 100%);-webkit-background-position:0 100%;background-position:0 100%;background-repeat:repeat-x;-webkit-background-size:0 0;background-size:0 0;}.css-k807px:hover{color:#29511A;text-decoration-color:border-link-body-hover;-webkit-background-size:0.625rem 3.125rem;background-size:0.625rem 3.125rem;}Kevin Costner! After five seasons on Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone, the 67-year-old actor has received a major award nomination for his portrayal of John Dutton.

Despite being the most-watched show on television, Yellowstone has not gotten much attention from awards shows. That changed with this year’s Golden Globe nominations, which revealed long-overdue recognition for the Dutton patriarch. Kevin was nominated for Best Television Actor – Drama Series alongside Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance), Diego Luna (Andor), and Jeff Bridges (The Old Man).

Now, Kevin is no stranger to awards and nominations. The Academy Award and Emmy winner already has two Golden Globes in his trophy case, for Hatfields & McCoys and Dances with Wolves, in addition to four other nominations.

But his own words make it clear that this recognition is special. He wrote, "Working on @yellowstone has been a truly fulfilling project, and it has been enormously gratifying and humbling that audiences have embraced the show and its characters the way that they have over the past five years. To be recognized for this performance is the cherry on top, and I share this nomination with everyone who contributed to the show especially my fellow castmates, the producers and the crew."

Fans chimed in to share their messages of congratulations:

Of course, some fans expressed their outrage that only Kevin was nominated this year. When Yellowstone shared the news on Instagram, it was met with comments like, "Awesome but the whole show should have been nominated and of course Cole, Kelly, and many more! 🙌," "I like Kevin, don’t get me wrong but how was Kelly Reilly NOT NOMINATED?!?," and "It’s a major letdown that they didn’t get more!!!! But Mr. Costner is brilliant!"

We’ll be tuning in to the Golden Globes on January 10 at 8 EST/7 CST on NBC to see if Kevin takes home the prize.

