Netflix Fans Threaten To Cancel Subscriptions as Popular Series Is … – 22 Words

One of Netflix’s top shows is being taken off the streaming site soon.

And fans are not happy.

I mean, who wouldn’t?

Netflix holds the potential to keep you occupied for weeks on end.

At the click of a button, you can instantly stream thousands of movies and TV shows.

And there’s nothing better than getting cozy in your own bed and flicking through the best of what Netflix has to offer, is there?

It is pretty much all we'll be doing over winter, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

The story follows a group of passengers on a flight that goes missing, mysteriously returning 5 years later, and how the aftermath affects their lives. It was a huge hit when it first came out, and Netflix has recently renewed it for its fourth season!

This series revolves around the unlikely friendship between 2 women, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), and how their lives become entangled after attending a grief support group.

People have compared this series to the hit series Squid Game. It centers around the character Arisu as he tries to navigate Tokyo, being thrust into life-threatening games, and having to complete them to escape death.

Zac Efron travels around the world finding out about some of the healthiest and most sustainable ways to live from people he meets along the way.

This spy thriller follows the life of a newly trained CIA lawyer, and how he adapts to the dangerous world of international espionage when a former asset threatens to expose her relationship with the agency.

This comedy takes place at the movie rental store Blockbuster, which has just one store left in Oregon, and revolves around the manager’s desperate plight to keep his “small business” afloat.

As the name suggests, this series follows the life of Emily, a Chicago marketing exec who uproots her life and moves to Paris taking on new adventure-filled opportunities with prospective love interests and friendships.

This was top of Netflix’s list over Halloween. A family finds themselves living in a nightmare when their every move is picked apart by “The Watcher” who sends them disturbing letters about their lives. Based on a true story.

This reality show makes Love Island look tame. 10 ridiculously good-looking individuals battle to keep their hands to themselves in the hopes of winning the $100,000 cash prize.

This show needs no introduction, the Addams Family spin-off is currently Netflix’s most-watched show. Following Wednesday Addams’ life in Nevermore Academy, the teen turned detective tries to navigate high school life and her new psychic gifts.

Sticking with the macabre, this series details the life of the prolific serial killer/ cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and the events that took place prior to his arrest.

Everyone has heard of Ed and Lorraine Warren, and this show focuses on the theories of their work in the paranormal. 3 teams take on the task of spending 28 days in some of America’s most haunted locations to carry on the Warren’s research.

With Harry and Meghan’s life being so public right now, everyone wants to know more about the Royal family, and this series details the ins and outs of their lives, from Queen Elizabeth’s coronation all the way to Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

We just love our reality shows, and Love Is Blind is no exception. Several singletons take turns getting to know potential partners, taking part in multiple blind dates… I mean it’s what’s on the inside that counts, right?

This series was created by the same man responsible for the terrifying shows, Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House, so you know you’re in for a real fright with this one. A group of terminally ill teens signs a pact to send a message beyond the grave when one of them inevitably dies.

Lord Morpheus, the King of Dreams is the center of this show, based on the hit comic book series The Sandman. It follows Dream as he tries to rebuild his realm after spending a century being held captive on Earth.

This rom-com drama focuses on the life of a first-generation Korean/ American woman and the obstacles she faces in her male-dominated workplace.

This is the perfect coming-of-age drama, featuring the Indian-American teen Devi, and focuses on her life growing up in Southern California and the challenges she faces in an all-American high school.

Twelve players have to work together to raise prize money, but only one of them is coming out with it, and to make the task even more difficult, there’s a mole trying to ruin their efforts.

This Karate Kid spin-off series takes place after the events of the original film and stars the original characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence as Johnny reopens the Cobra Kai dojo, re-sparking their rivalry.

This series follows Anna Delvey through the eyes of the reporter who wrote about her real-life story. It tells how she managed to fool New York socialites into believing she was a German Heiress, scamming her way to the top, eventually leading to her downfall.

Twins share a shocking double life where they each take turns sharing two separate homes, husbands and children, but when one of the twins goes missing, it throws everything into disarray.

Couples are put to the test in this reality series, being tasked with going out with other potential matches, and even taking part in a trial marriage before they decide whether to go back to their original partners or stick with their new ones.

A financial adviser gets caught up with a cartel leader, which marks the start of his double life as a money launderer. After getting in way too deep, he has to uproot his family and move to the Ozarks… hence the name.

Three siblings have their lives turned upside down when their mom moves them back into their family home after their dad is killed, only to find out the house holds secrets unlocked by hidden keys.

Game developer Nadia finds herself in a Groundhog Day moment, when she becomes stuck in a loop, dying over and over again, and has to figure out the reason why.

We are now on the fourth season of Stranger Things, and the hit show, set in the ’80s, just keeps getting better and better. It follows a group of kids after they discover a psychic girl and investigate a dangerous government coverup involving interdimensional aliens.

This whacky superhero series follows a group of adopted siblings as they try to save the world from impending doom, and maintain their relationships at the same time.

This isn’t like any period drama you’ve seen before, it’s a modern, and rather steamy, take on the classic historical romance trope. It follows the lives of various high-society families and their search for love and acceptance in London.

This takes social media to a whole new level. In the reality series, contestants talk to one another through an app. After getting to know each other, they are each required to vote for the best players, but not everyone is who they say they are, and there’s $100,000 up for grabs.

This s*x-focused comedy-drama focuses on the life of awkward high-school student Otis, and how he helps his fellow students deal with the overwhelming world of s*x, thanks to growing up around his mom, who is a s*x therapist.

Psychopath Joe Goldberg is both the narrator and main character of this psychological thriller, which delves deep into his mind unearthing his unhealthy obsession with finding the perfect partner.

Highlighting the difficult world of domestic abuse relationships, one mom attempts to leave that life behind to create a better one for herself and her young daughter, even if that means starting all over again.

In this hit comedy, three moms turned criminals, work together in order to ‘make’ more money for their families, but find themselves mixed up with the wrong kind of people.

I think we were all obsessed with this series when it first came out. The Korean series follows a group of people in need of money (I’m seeing a trend) who are scouted to take part in a set of seemingly innocent games, but it soon turns out to be a bloodbath created for the entertainment of the rich.

This series follows a drunken blind woman whose friend gets murdered, resulting in her being dragged into a dangerous drug ring.

At this point, we don’t know what the Riverdale writers are thinking. Every possible plotline you could think of has been used at some point throughout the last 5 seasons. It is based on the Archie comic book series.

Korea has a knack for seriously good zombie movies, and this series is no different. It focuses on a set of High School students during the outbreak of a zombie apocalypse.

Religious horrors are always a league above the rest. This one focuses on a small island and the events that take place after a young priest comes to live and work, bringing with him something terrifying.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find 5 guys as sweet and caring as these, and what they do to help improve the lives of ordinary hard-working people will bring a tear to your eye.

Now, this isn’t the kind of series you want to watch with your parents. The spicy show follows the life of a new mom, and how she longs for the party days she once had. She begins to write about the scandalous life she had before she settled down, and after her husband finds it, things get even more heated.

This comedy follows a family that has been forced to live in squalor after years of living the high life, and how they learn to adapt to this new way of living.

A family is torn apart after the kidnapping of a man, who is then forced to hold up signs telling secrets about his life by his kidnappers. His family is then sent videos of him holding disturbing information about him. It’s definitely one to watch!

This supernatural series follows Lucifer and his antics on earth. The devil not only falls in love with a human, but he also helps the L.A. detective to solve crimes.

The comedy-drama follows the life of fifteen-year-old Ginny and her mom, Georgia as they navigate their new life in picturesque New England, but not everything is as it seems.

Students of color come together to navigate life in college surrounded by white students and detail the struggles they face. It’s an essential show to watch to better understand racial bias in society.

This is a fever dream of a show, each episode features an entirely different storyline, but every episode will challenge your view of reality and the world we live in.

This is the zombie series. Based on the comics of the same name, the show follows a group of apocalypse survivors and their attempt at finding a safe haven in a world that has been ravaged by a deadly virus.

This sitcom follows the lives of the Kim Family, and how they take on the challenge of living as Korean-Canadians and the trials and tribulations of everyday life with 2 very different cultures.

The dark fairytale is based on a comic by DC set in a world where “nature made everyone sick,” and as a result, human-animal hybrids were born. Many have grown to fear them, and hunters have vowed to eliminate them from the world.

And we can’t deal with the news.

The show creator wrote: “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned.”

It also received a positive reception from critics, including Collider and Movieweb.

What do you think of Netflix’s decision?

source