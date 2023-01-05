Deals: Get the 11-Inch iPad Pro for All-Time Low Price of $719.99 … – MacRumors

Amazon has a low price on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and Apple Pencil today, and both are available for delivery by Christmas.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $719.99 in Space Gray, down from $799.00. You won’t see this sale price until you reach the checkout screen, where a coupon worth $9.01 will be automatically applied to your order.

Note: You won’t see the deal price until checkout.

Compared to past sales, this new deal beats the price we saw during Black Friday by $20. As of writing, only Amazon is offering the M2 iPad Pro at this low of a price.

The Apple Pencil 2 is available for $89.00, down from $129.00. This deal has been around on-and-off since Black Friday, and it remains the best price we’ve tracked on Amazon for the accessory.



Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on December 13 released iOS 16.2, delivering the new Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source