The 23 most anticipated TV shows of 2023 – Yahoo Entertainment

If your New Year's resolution was to watch more TV, 2023 is here to help. It's already off to a promising start with the anticipated The Last Of Us adaptation arriving on HBO. But that's just one of several exciting TV shows scheduled to arrive this year. The cable channel itself has lined up quite the queue, from Succession and Perry Mason's return to a limited series led by Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson. 2023 also serves up more exciting projects from Apple TV+, including a star-studded anthology about climate change. Not to be left behind, despite what audiences say, Netflix is set to drop an A24 comedy with Steven Yeun, and Peacock delivers a Rian Johnson whodunit.

To help wade through a busy year, here are The A.V. Club's picks of 23 shows we're excited for in 2023, from major returns to Olivia Colman suiting up as Miss Havisham to more Marvel content.

The Last of Us | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Stars: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge

Our anticipation for what we’re guessing will become part of our Sunday night routine come mid-January is at a fever pitch, and there are plenty of reasons. But let’s single out just two: HBO’s The Last Of Us comes from Craig Mazin (who was behind the brilliant miniseries Chernobyl) and The Last Of Us video-game creator Neil Druckmann. And the post-apocalyptic series stars Game Of Thrones favorites Pascal and Ramsey. So yeah. Not too shabby. [Tim Lowery]

Poker Face | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

Stars: Natasha Lyonne, Stephanie Hsu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jameela Jamil

Knives Out director Rian Johnson takes his whodunit talents to Peacock with Poker Face, a classic case-of-the-week mystery show starring Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne as a woman who can tell when people are lying. The series should be a blast if it’s even remotely as fun as Johnson’s Benoit Blanc mysteries. Either way, it’ll be fun to see the show’s cavalcade of celebrity cameos, including Chloë Sevigny, Tim Meadows, Benjamin Bratt, Jameela Jamil, and, of course, Johnson’s regular cameo buddy Joseph Gordon-Levitt. [Sam Barsanti]

The Mandalorian | Season 3 Teaser Trailer | Disney+

After a gap of more than two years, Jon Favreau’s epic Star Wars TV drama returns in spring 2023. The Mandalorian’s third season will consist of eight new episodes, directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, Carl Weathers, and Rick Famuyiwa. Season three will follow up with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin/Mando on a new quest, which was set up at the end of The Book Of Boba Fett, and will reunite with Baby Yoda, a.k.a Grogu, the real showstopper of the series. The duo will travel to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions. Keep an eye out for The Rise Of Skywalker’s Babu Frik and more members of his species. [Saloni Gajjar]

Daisy Jones & The Six Official Teaser | Prime Video

Stars: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Timothy Olyphant

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel, the 10-part Daisy Jones & The Six follows the ’70s on-the-road antics of the titular Fleetwood Mac-esque band, with Zola’s Riley Keough as the leader of said L.A.-based outfit. The Prime Video series, executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, is constructed partially like a documentary, which promises to pack (we’re guessing, considering the Mac inspiration) plenty of drama. [Tim Lowery]

PERRY MASON Season 2 Teaser Trailer (2023) HBO Max

The impeccably cast, shot, scripted, and paced noir Perry Mason, led by a brilliant Matthew Rhys—this all sounds hyperbolic, but this show is quite good—is back for another round, with Mason taking on cases that no doubt dig into the ugly, unjust underbelly of L.A. way back when. And it’s one that, also no doubt, rings pretty true now as well. [Tim Lowery]

White House Plumbers | Official Teaser | HBO

Stars: Justin Theroux, Woody Harrelson, Lena Headey, Domhnall Gleeson, Judy Greer, Kiernan Shipka

Based on Integrity: Good People, Bad Choices, And Life Lessons From The White House, by Egil and Matthew Krogh, HBO dives into the stranger-than-fiction true-crime tale that led to the downfall of Nixon’s presidency with the miniseries White House Plumbers. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux play the two, um, masterminds (E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, respectively) who broke into the Democratic National Convention’s headquarters, while Veep showrunner David Mandel helms the project. [Tim Lowery]

Stars: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min

A24 presents the new Netflix dark comedy Beef, which reunites Tuca & Bertie’s Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (both EPs on the project) as folks who get into a road-rage feud and let it take over their lives. Bonus: Beef comes to us from Lee Sung Jin, a writer for Dave, Tuca & Bertie, and Undone. [Tim Lowery]

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion | Official Trailer | Disney+

Stars: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Martin Freeman, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Don Cheadle

Yes, Marvel fatigue may have set in, thanks to an overload of content, but Secret Invasion has been a long time coming. One of the MCU’s pivotal figures, Nick Fury, finally gets the spotlight more than a decade after he assembled the Avengers. Created by Kyle Bradstreet, the six-episode series finds Nick returning to Earth after his post-Thanos “space vacation,” seeking help from longtime ally Maria Hill help to fight off a Skrull takeover on Earth.

Secret Invasion will kick off Disney+’s new Marvel shows for the year (not counting season two of Loki and What If…?). We’re also getting Ironheart with Dominique Thorne reprising her Wakanda Forever character Riri Williams, while Alaqua Cox—first introduced in Hawkeye—will lead Echo. [Saloni Gajjar]

Succession Season 4 | Official Teaser | HBO Max

Every season finale of Succession seems to floor us, leaving us wondering where the hell the show could go from there. And that’s certainly the case with the fantastic season,-three ender “All The Bells Say,” which left a ton of questions in its wake. None more pressing than this: What will happen with Shiv and Tom? We can’t wait to find out (and see all the other Murdoch-y dealings unfold). And digest the sure-to-be-insightful Succession recaps by The A.V. Club’s own William Hughes when the show arrives. [Tim Lowery]

Stars: Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson

Created by Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland, The Acolyte has rounded up an impressive ensemble to expand the Star Wars franchise. The eight-episode season is set at the end of the High Republic era (decades before the Skywalker saga began), as shadowy secrets and dark powers continue to emerge. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but they’re not ready for the sinister situations they’re about to encounter. Also be on the lookout for Ahsoka, another highly anticipated Star Wars drama, which is expected to premiere by the summer of 2023. Rosario Dawson, as the titular character, will reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian for this show [Saloni Gajjar]

Stars: Bob Odenkirk, Mireille Enos, Suzanne Cryer, Diedrich Bader

Bob Odenkirk is back at AMC after finishing a remarkable six-season run on Better Call Saul. In Straight Man, adapted from the Richard Russo novel, the actor takes on the role of William Henry Devereaux, Jr., the English department chair at a struggling Pennsylvania college. Silicon Valley’s Aaron Zelman and The Office’s Paul Lieberstein are showrunners, while Peter Farrelly is set to direct. [Tim Lowery]

Stars: Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae-Kim, Danny Pudi, Paul Sun Hyung-Lee, Amber Midthunder, Ken Leung, Gordon Cormier, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arden Cho

Netflix is taking quite a gamble by making a live-action adaptation of one of the most beloved animated shows of all time, but at least Avatar: The Last Airbender has a promising cast. And that’s only increased the excitement for a fantasy drama on a grand scale, especially with a mostly Asian American ensemble. Set in an Asiatic, war-torn region, the show will follow Aang, who is the bridge between the mortal and spirit world. He’s also the only one capable of bending all four elements to his will, and he sets out to master the elements with his friends while evading capture by exiled prince Zuko. [Saloni Gajjar]

X-Men: The Animated Series hive, rise up. Fox Kids Network’s original series, which ran from 1992 to 1997, is set to return for at least two new seasons. So what if the X-Men have yet to make an official entry in the MCU with their own movies (though Patrick Stewart’s Professor X did show up in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)? This version will stay true to the previous show’s animation but with a slightly modern update. It’ll focus on characters like Rogue, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Beast, Storm, Magneto, Bolivar Trask, Emma Frost, Cyclops, Cable, Jubilee, Nightcrawler, and more. [Saloni Gajjar]

Clone High, the one-season animated wonder on MTV that wrapped back in 2003, is resurfacing 20 years later on HBO Max. So you can expect a lot more goings on of teenage famous historical folks in Exclamation, USA, with co-creators Christopher Miller and Phil Lord on board for the reboot, along with original series writer Erica Rivinoja, who’s now showrunner. [Tim Lowery]

Stars: Pete Davidson, Edie Falco, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Kenan Thompson, Chase Sui Wonders, Simon Rex, Charlie Day

Pete Davidson might’ve left Saturday Night Live, but his partnership with Lorne Michaels is just beginning. They’re co-producing Bupkis, a heightened and fictionalized version of Davidson’s real life. Joe Pesci and Edie Falco will portray his family members, marking Pesci’s first time on the small screen as a series regular after 37 years. Get ready for an Everybody Loves Raymond reunion with Ray Romano and Brad Garrett in the cast, too. Davidson has, of course, been a news cycle staple over the past few months, and clearly, that’s not going to stop anytime soon. [Saloni Gajjar]

Say what you will, Ted Lasso remains a comfort show despite a polarizing second season. Season two aired all the way back in summer 2021, so it’s been quite a while since we’ve caught up with Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and his motley crew at AFC Richmond. In season three—rumored to be the Apple TV+ comedy’s last—we’ll find out if Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley’s (Juno Temple) relationship survives, and if Nate (Nick Mohammed) has fully converted to the dark side. One thing’s for sure: We’re rooting for a happy ending for Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham). [Saloni Gajjar]

Stars: Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, Kit Harington, David Schwimmer, Gemma Chan, Tobey Maguire, Adarsh Gourav

Scott Burns’ anthology drama reunites The Americans’ lead duo, although they may not necessarily share screen space again. Extrapolations is an eight-episode drama where each installment will depict the harmful effects of climate change on the planet through interconnected stories. We don’t know much about the show yet, but the ensemble is stacked and promising enough. Apart from the big names mentioned above, the cast includes Murray Bartlett, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Daveed Diggs, Cherry Jones, Indira Verma, Edward Norton, and Judd Hirsch. [Saloni Gajjar]

Stars: André Holland, Moses Ingram, Glynn Turman, Tiffany Boone, Noah Emmerich

Another stranger-than-fiction blast from the past, The Big Cigar chronicles wanted-by-the-FBI Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton, played by Moonlight’s André Holland, as he attempts to get pal and Easy Rider producer Bert Schneider’s (Alessandro Nivola) assistance in getting him to Cuba. The six-episode miniseries is penned by Jim Hecht (Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty). [Tim Lowery]

After that spectacular season one finale, fans are counting down the days until Severance returns for its second season. While no date is confirmed yet, filming for the show began late last year, so there’s a good chance it will return by the fall of 2023. Created by Dan Erickson (with Ben Stiller as co-director), Severance is a twisted, timely thriller that follows four employees of Lumon, a mysterious conglomerate, who set out to discover the truth about their company. Severance was one of the best shows of 2022. [Saloni Gajjar]

Stars: Ben Wang, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Poppy Liu, Daniel Wu, Yeo Yann Yann,

No, you are not seeing things. American Born Chinese reunites the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once, which alone makes it one of our most anticipated shows of the year. Based on a graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, the action comedy follows teen Jin Wang, who struggles with school and home life. When he meets a new foreign exchange student, he gets involved in a battle between the Gods of Chinese mythology. The show will explore Jin’s identity, culture, and family issues. The episodes are directed by Shang-Chi’s Daniel Deston Cretton, with costumes from Asian American designers like Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim. [Saloni Gajjar]

Stars: Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Néstor Carbonell, Gerard Butler

The remake of the Shōgun miniseries has been a long-time coming. In development since 2018, the period drama finished filming in mid-2022. FX Chairman John Landgraf confirmed last summer that Shōgun will premiere later this year. Based on James Clavell’s novel, the show follows two ambitious men from different parts of the world and a mysterious female samurai who end up crossing paths in Japan. It will consist of 10 episodes. [Saloni Gajjar]

Stars: Olivia Colman, Fionn Whitehead, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Matt Berry

Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham? Sign us up. FX and BBC have teamed for the limited series Great Expectations, an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel. Set in the mid-19th century, Steven Knight’s six-part drama follows a young orphan named Pip who takes strides to transform himself into a gentleman. And for everyone who’s wondering, Matt Berry is indeed playing Mr. Pumblechuck. [Saloni Gajjar]

Stars: Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough

Kate Winslet is returning to HBO following the success of her 2021 miniseries, Mare Of Easttown. This time she’ll lead a new limited drama, The Palace, which is written and produced by Will Tracy (Succession). The show tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Hugh Grant is set to guest star, marking his own return to HBO after 2020’s The Undoing. [Saloni Gajjar]

Wolf Pack (Paramount+, January 26): Former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle-Gellar returns to the small screen.

Queen Charlotte (Netflix, TBD): A Bridgerton prequel.

Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC, TBD): The Orphan Black spin-off is led by Krysten Ritter.

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu, TBD): A dramedy starring Kathryn Hahn, Meritt Wever, Michaela Watkins, Sarah Pidgeon

The Idol (HBO, TBD): A musical drama from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson is already generating controversy.

Masters Of The Air (Apple TV+, TBD): A World War II drama led by Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan.

Mrs. American Pie (Apple TV+, TBD): This period comedy stars Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney, and Laura Dern.

Retreat (FX, TBD): Brit Marling returns with a murder mystery starring Emma Corrin.

Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai (HBO Max): An animated fantasy comedy that doubles as a Gremlins prequel.

True Detective: Night Country (HBO, TBD): Jodie Foster leads the latest iteration of this hard-boiled crime drama.

Citadel (Prime Video, TBD): The Russo Brothers launch a global spy drama led by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Gen V (Prime Video. TBD): The Boys spins off a superhero teen drama.

Justified: City Primeval (FX, TBD): Timothy Olyphant is back in a cowboy hat for this Justified reboot.

Party Down, season three (Starz, February 24)



You, season four (Netflix, February 9)



Shadow & Bone, season two (Netflix, March 16)

Yellowjackets, season two (Showtime, March 26)

The Crown, season six (Netflix, TBD)



The Witcher, season three (Netflix, Summer)



Never Have I Ever, season four (Netflix, TBD)

The White Lotus, season three (HBO, TBD)



Invincible, season two (Prime Video, TBD)



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season five (Prime Video, TBD)



The Bear, season 2 (FX, TBD)

What We Do In The Shadows season five (FX, TBD)

The 30 best TV shows of 2022

The 50 best HBO shows of all time

