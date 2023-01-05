Echo might hit Disney Plus later this year – Xfire





Over the weekend, Marvel fans were busy discussing a since-deleted tweet from the official Twitter account of Marvel UK & Ireland.

A video, that has since been taken down, revealed the lineup of upcoming Disney+ shows, including the following:

However, Disney+ Japan later published a blog post confirming the three shows planned to launch later this year. Echo and Agatha: Coven of Chaos aren’t included in the lineup.

We don’t know which to believe at this point as both are legitimate sources. For what it’s worth, Marvel UK & Ireland took down the video while the blog post from Disney+ Japan are still up. Take that however you want, but all signs point to Echo and Agatha: Coven of Chaos premiering next year.

Echo and Coven of Chaos are spinoffs/sequels to Hawkeye and WandaVision, respectively. The former will reportedly see the on-screen returns of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin with Alaqua Cox reprising her role as Maya Lopez. Meanwhile, the latter will see Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, a powerful Witch left without her magic powers after the events of WandaVision.

Marvel Studios’ ambitious plans for the next few years have hit multiple snags already. The first one came as a result of the departure of Blade’s director, Bassim Tariq, which affected other Phase Five and Six movies. Most likely, we’ll see more adjustments as Marvel Studios takes audience feedback into account.

In the meantime, audiences can look forward to the theatrical premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on February 17.

