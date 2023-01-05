Elon’s $44 billion Twitter Takeover – Why Meme Coins will do anything but Sink; Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin. – Euro Weekly News

By EWN • 30 October 2022 • 11:20

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently retracted his statement of not purchasing Twitter and is back on the blue boat. Musk is set to close the $44 billion Twitter deal on Friday, the 28th of October, 2022. The Tesla CEO entered the Twitter HQ carrying a sink with an accurately described tweet, ‘’Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!’’ on 26/10/2022.



This huge deal will affect various businesses and areas of life. Still, crypto is one of the most affected areas we currently see. What will this mean for Musk’s alleged favourite form of crypto, the meme coin – Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

As of the past seven days, Dogecoin’s price has increased by a massive 25.85%, as seen on CoinMarketCap. This increase was highly unexpected as the crypto market has been on a downwards spiral since late 2021. However, Dogecoin is one of Musk’s most talked about cryptos. Before mentioning Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency was an ‘underdog’ in every way.



Dogecoin was released in 2013 as a joke. The creators launched it as a funny response to the massive cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Though it took some time, eventually, Dogecoin began to gain popularity and peaked in November 2021. This success can be highly attributed to Musk’s massive presence in the crypto world, so when he consistently mentioned Dogecoin on Twitter, the coin exponentially increased in popularity.

Twitter has an enormous amount of active users sitting at approximately 396.5 Million. Musk could advertise one of his favourite coins on the platform, so the price has surged since the Twitter deal news went viral.

Shiba Inu is a fellow meme coin. The cryptocurrency is the second most popular meme coin on the market currently. Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has been using people’s love for ‘man’s best friend’ to gain a following. Utilising a Shiba Inu mascot like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has risen in the ranks of crypto, with investors from Dogecoin often jumping ship to use Shiba Inu’s Ethereum blockchain instead of Dogecoin’s Bitcoin blockchain.

The Twitter deal has caused Shiba Inu to also jump with an 8.68% increase in price. This increase is as surprising as Dogecoin’s due to the current crypto market climate. However, like Dogecoin. It is attributed to Musk’s Aquiremnet of Twitter.

Like the previously mentioned coins, Big Eyes Coin is also a meme coin – one of Musk’s favourite forms of cryptocurrency. The coin utilises a cat mascot allowing them to appeal to a different meme coin market. With the success of meme coins on the rise and one of meme coins biggest supporters acquiring Twitter very soon, what does this mean for new meme coins like Big Eyes Coin?



Meme coins could possibly be on everyone’s minds soon enough. After the deal, many more people will be aware of a meme version of cryptocurrency if advertised on Twitter. This could be the perfect time for a new meme to come onto the market. Though still in its pre-sale stage, Big Eyes Coin already has a community with almost $9 million raised so far. This number is set only to go up. If released now during meme coin hysteria, Big Eyes Coin may explode and be the next BIG meme coin.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

Share this story

Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!

By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Known as the PEOPLE’S PAPER, Euro Weekly News is the leading English language newspaper in Spain. And it’s FREE!

Covering the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, Almeria, Axarquia, Mallorca and beyond, EWN supports and inspires the individuals, neighbourhoods, and communities we serve, by delivering news with a social conscience. Whether it’s local news in Spain, UK news or international stories, we are proud to be the voice for the expat communities who now call Spain home.

With around half a million print readers a week and over 1.5 million web views per month, EWN has the biggest readership of any English language newspaper in Spain. The paper prints over 150 news stories a week with many hundreds more on the web – no one else even comes close.

Our publication has won numerous awards over the last 25 years including Best Free Newspaper of the Year (Premios AEEPP), Company of the Year (Costa del Sol Business Awards) and Collaboration with Foreigners honours (Mijas Town Hall). All of this comes at ZERO cost to our readers. All our print and online content always has been and always will be FREE OF CHARGE.

© 2022 EWN Media. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Supported by SST.

Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!

By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.

Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.

source