Shows like His Dark Materials: 9 titles you can stream now – Android Authority

His Dark Materials is back for its third and final season on HBO, streaming on HBO Max. The BBC co-production based on the novels by Philip Pullman is the second adaptation and by far the more celebrated, with season 3 covering the events of the third novel, The Amber Spyglass. If you’re hooked and looking for more shows like His Dark Materials, we’ve got you covered.

If you haven’t checked out His Dark Materials yet, you can stream the first two seasons and keep up with season 3 on HBO Max now. Just hit the link below.

Dark fantasy, evil forces, alliances between warring factions, and travel through magical portals — A Discovery of Witches has a lot in common with His Dark Materials. When a historian discovers a bewitched manuscript, she is pulled into a world of magic, vampires, and more, embarking on a star-crossed love affair as she explores her own hidden powers.

Shadow and Bone is a Netflix show like His Dark Materials based on novels by Leigh Bardugo, combining titles from her “Grishaverse.” In an alternate history, a soldier accidentally reveals that she has mysterious magical powers, suddenly giving her access to a world of privilege and power.

This Amazon Prime Video series stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. In a world where faeries and other magical creatures are refugees after humans encroach on their world, a human detetcive investigating a string of murders embarks on a love affair with a magical being in an increasingly intelerant society.

The British science-fiction series from the BBC is a cult classic and continues to draw massive viewership in its current iterations. A time traveller goes on many adventures throughout Earth’s history, helping people along the way and facing various foes.

Based on a series of fantasy novels by Lev Grossman, The Magicians follows a group if magicians at an elite academy for the study of magic as they navigate various threats to themselves and to humanity as a whole.

A German Netflix original, Dark was a global hit. When two kids go missing in a small town, similarities in the cases draw attention, and soon the town’s dark past is forced to come to light, including supernatural mysteries.

Drawing comparisons to shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Warrior Nun is also among the best shows like His Dark Materials. The Netflix original series follows a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with mysterious powers. With dark forces after her, she has to learn how to control her gifts as the latest chosen one in an ancient battle between good and evil.

Based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, Fate: The Winx Saga is another live-action fantasy series from Netflix. It follows a group if Fairies plucked from their mundane lives and brought to another realm to study and master their powers at a magical boarding school.

Based on the iconic, genre-defining comic by Neil Gaiman, Netflix’s The Sandman is a recent show like His Dark Materials worth checking out. When the cosmic lord of dreams is released from over 100 years of imprisonment, he wanders the world, moving across realities and timelines to fix the chaos caused by his absence.

Those are just a few shows like His Dark Materials to stream next. Did we miss any of your favorites? Let us know in the comments!

