The best early Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung and more – CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna
October 10, 2022 / 11:00 AM / Essentials
You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to find a great deal on a new tablet. There are already plenty of popular tablets from top brands like Apple, Samsung and Amazon on sale now.
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $632 (reduced from $780)
Amazon Fire 7 tablet 16GB, ad-free (2022 release), $60 (reduced from $75)
Many retailers are already rolling out early Black Friday deals on top-rated tablets. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or trying to get a head start on your holiday shopping, these limited-time deals can help you save on a new tablet.
Right now before Black Friday, you can explore budget-friendly options like the Samsung Tab A8 or the Amazon Fire 7. Want to buy someone an impressive gift? Make it seem live you’ve splurged on high-end options like the iPad Pro or Samsung S8 Ultra.
Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve found excellent deals on a wide range of tablets. Keep reading to view all the early Black Friday tablet deals.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $299 (reduced from $329)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)
The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $459 (reduced from $499)
Amazon has a wider range of inventory — and a good deal — on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $599 (reduced from $649)
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)
The top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a great gift for the holidays. It comes with a massive 14.6-inch screen (120 Hz), an ultra-wide dual front camera that records video in 4K and an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.
An S Pen is included.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, $945 (reduced from $992)
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience.
Right now you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $632 (reduced from $780)
The 4.6-star-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.
Now on sale at Amazon for $160, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $160 (reduced from $230)
Use this 7-inch touchscreen tablet to read, browse the web, watch videos, listen to music and more. The tablet includes Alexa voice assistant.
The Amazon Fire 7 is currently on sale for $60 on Amazon, making it one of the most budget-friendly options on this list.
Amazon Fire 7 tablet 16GB, ad-free (2022 release), $60 (reduced from $75)
Amazon Fire 7 tablet 32GB, ad-free (2022 release), $80 (reduced from 95)
