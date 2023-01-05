Next Crypto To Explode In 2023: Cardano, Solana & BudBlockz – The Cryptonomist

Crypto taxation: the new budget law
Analysis of the value of Bitcoin (BTC)
By Crypto Advertising – 15 Nov 2022
SPONSORED POST*
If you’re a part-time crypto investor or a speculator on the prowl for alternative strategies to diversify your wealth and make more profit, it doesn’t get any better than some of these upcoming and potentially trailblazing digital assets.
We understand it can be extremely confusing to know where to start. After all, if you’re just dipping your toes in the blockchain ecosystem, you’ll quickly discover that it can be an overwhelming task to identify the best assets. This is even a truism for many experienced blockchain investors. And it’s nobody’s fault, it can be extremely difficult for individuals to constantly navigate through rapidly evolving innovations and technologies.
So, we decided to do the legwork for you. In light of this, we’re going to discuss three of the best digital coins and tokens you should consider investing in to make potential profits in 2023. Let’s begin.
Summary
Cardano is aptly described as being the next generation of digital currencies. The company is focused on enhancing and optimizing critical and repetitive complications in the blockchain ecosystem. Cardano offers cutting-edge scalability solutions to help Bitcoin and Ethereum offer more streamlined and seamless smart contract deployments.
After Cardano made an update to its main net in 2021, the total volume of smart contracts that occurred on the platform itself, exponentially grew. This is essentially what makes Cardano a worthwhile and potentially bigger competitor to Ethereum.
Investors speculate that in 2023, Cardano holders may witness a spike in the overall value of ADA coins. Moreover, Cardano has also introduced a variety of other features and functionalities such as token creation. In addition, ADA also experienced substantial growth in 2021, rising by more than 700%, which is what potentially landed the token on the top 3 charts as being the biggest digital currency.
Solana is currently one of the fastest-growing platforms for smart contract development. The company has one aim – and that is to become the preferred platform for smart contract deployments, and overtake Ethereum. And it seems like Solana may just be successful in doing so. The platform is backed by various decentralized finance rod Apps, metaverses, P2E gaming platforms, NFT projects, and DAXs (decentralized exchanges). Several platforms have helped SOL and have contributed to boosting Solana’s overall value.
In addition, Solana has also proved to blockchain users that it is also an optimal and value-added digital currency project. This is specifically why there is so much investor interest surrounding SOL. The platform has launched more than 300 projects, and we speculate that all these projects will bear a lot of fruit in the coming year.
BudBlockz is another cutting-edge and highly innovative NFT and blockchain project that is very quickly transforming the cannabis industry for the better. The company seeks to offer avant-garde solutions for real-world issues, like helping legal marijuana users and businesses come together to conduct private, legal, and secure transactions on BudBlockz’s network.
Moreover, BudBlockz offers state-of-the-art solutions to some of the most common and recurring problems in the cannabis industry such as problems with generating capital, data management, and logistical complications. A lot of cannabis businesses face these issues.
So there you have it. Three of the best and most disruptive cryptocurrencies to keep an eye out for in 2023.
Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:
Official Website: https://budblockz.io/
Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up
BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz
All other major cryptos mentioned in this articles are available to purchase from leading exchange eToro
*This article has been paid. The Cryptonomist didn’t write the article nor has tested the platform.
Do you want an article to be published on Cryptonomist? Do you want to advertise your project? Send an email at [email protected]
