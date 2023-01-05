Next Crypto To Explode In 2023: Cardano, Solana & BudBlockz – The Cryptonomist

Crypto taxation: the new budget law

The Elite Real Estate (€ERE) token sale is here

Simon Dee: the interview with the NFT artist on The Nemesis

Interview with Matter Labs, the team building behind zkSync

Crypto taxation: the new budget law

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) doing all it can to delay ruling on Ripple

Binance Joins Chamber of Digital Commerce to Support Building a Regulatory Framework for Crypto

ISO 20022: the revolution in financial messaging and the crypto world

Hack against Ankr protocol: over $5 million in crypto stolen

Crypto hack also causes damage to FTX: $600 million lost. Could it be an internal entity within the company?

Rubic DEX loses $1 million in crypto to hacker attack

Warning about Bitcoin Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo

Switzerland’s Premier Crypto Conference, CryptoSummit.ch, returns in 2023 with a deluxe two-day format in Zurich & Davos.

Tether: the second Plan B Forum in Lugano

Blockchain Life 2023, Dubai, February 27 – 28

Blockchain, Metaverse and NFT ́s arrive in Granada in January with Block Wold Tour

Simon Dee: the interview with the NFT artist on The Nemesis

Interview with Matter Labs, the team building behind zkSync

Cardano NFT Column: Mandala Metaverse

Noku: the interview with the blockchain project in The Nemesis metaverse

Mystery surrounding Tron founder Justin Sun’s, where is the money not contained in Valkyrie?

Overview of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Cardano, Solana and Cronos

Tether (USDT) under scrutiny: possible crisis for stablecoin

Post FTX, users opt for self-custody: the Ledger crypto wallet

Predictions about Bitcoin by El Salvador’s president for 2022: were they all wrong?

Lightning Network: new services coming soon from MicroStrategy

The latest news on Bitcoin

Mark Cuban: investment in Bitcoin is a smart move

Ethereum News: Grayscale trading at -60% and the crypto world is worried!

Negative news about the crypto Ethereum

What is an Ethereum node and how it works

Ethereum staking: unlocking test coming soon

Bitcoin mining difficulty is still declining

Bitcoin mining: another company goes bankrupt

Bitcoin mining: the problems are not over

Hashrate low: Bitcoin mining difficulty collapses

Tether (USDT) under scrutiny: possible crisis for stablecoin

USDT: Tether’s stablecoin has not lost its peg

USD Coin is back on the rise

Ripple and collaboration with Palau: toward the launch of the national stablecoin

Cryptocurrencies value: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Price Analyses

Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot Price Analyses

Analysis of the value of Bitcoin (BTC)

Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot Price Analyses

Collapse of crypto TVL in 2022

Binance: Patrick Hillman says the crypto-exchange has an expiration date

MakerDAO: DAI savings rate increased by 1%

Compound suspends operations of four crypto

The CEO of Binance says the future will be DeFi

The partnership between Samsung NFT hub and LaCollection: the bridge between art and technology

The NFT Magazine 2023: news for the monthly collectible magazine

The best NFTs of 2022

Calvaria, the new play-to-earn crypto game

Calvaria, the new play-to-earn crypto game

A Historical Perspective on 3D Game Development Platforms and Their Integration with Ethereum

PokéWorld NFT sued by the real Pokémon Company

Axie infinity: the blockchain-based play-to-earn and NFT game

The Sandbox: NFT sales in the metaverse down 20% in the last 24 hours

“NirvanaVerse”: a new exciting project by The Nemesis and Rai Cinema

The Sandbox, not just land but also sports and crypto

Sandbox and its Sand crypto announce new lands in the NFT metaverse

Opportunities for Artists from The NFT Magazine on Nifty Gateway

Hivearium NFT: artist Roberto Giavarini exhibits at Ceribelli Gallery

Poseidon DAO, Deploy Collection #02 sold out in 2 minutes

Paulo Renftle: an interview with the NFT artist and photographer in The Nemesis metaverse

A journey through financial and energy stocks with PayPal, Intesa Sanpaolo, Nio and Enel

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC): no rate cuts in 2023

Deutsche Bank and Nio, different sectors, but same fate

Visa: the 5 trends of 2023 for digital payments

Visa: the 5 trends of 2023 for digital payments

China: the digital Yuan

Venmo amid convenience and controls

Revolut surpasses one million customers in Italy

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

UK: new rules for cryptocurrency exchanges

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By Crypto Advertising – 15 Nov 2022

SPONSORED POST*

If you’re a part-time crypto investor or a speculator on the prowl for alternative strategies to diversify your wealth and make more profit, it doesn’t get any better than some of these upcoming and potentially trailblazing digital assets.

We understand it can be extremely confusing to know where to start. After all, if you’re just dipping your toes in the blockchain ecosystem, you’ll quickly discover that it can be an overwhelming task to identify the best assets. This is even a truism for many experienced blockchain investors. And it’s nobody’s fault, it can be extremely difficult for individuals to constantly navigate through rapidly evolving innovations and technologies.

So, we decided to do the legwork for you. In light of this, we’re going to discuss three of the best digital coins and tokens you should consider investing in to make potential profits in 2023. Let’s begin.

Summary

Cardano is aptly described as being the next generation of digital currencies. The company is focused on enhancing and optimizing critical and repetitive complications in the blockchain ecosystem. Cardano offers cutting-edge scalability solutions to help Bitcoin and Ethereum offer more streamlined and seamless smart contract deployments.

After Cardano made an update to its main net in 2021, the total volume of smart contracts that occurred on the platform itself, exponentially grew. This is essentially what makes Cardano a worthwhile and potentially bigger competitor to Ethereum.

Investors speculate that in 2023, Cardano holders may witness a spike in the overall value of ADA coins. Moreover, Cardano has also introduced a variety of other features and functionalities such as token creation. In addition, ADA also experienced substantial growth in 2021, rising by more than 700%, which is what potentially landed the token on the top 3 charts as being the biggest digital currency.

Solana is currently one of the fastest-growing platforms for smart contract development. The company has one aim – and that is to become the preferred platform for smart contract deployments, and overtake Ethereum. And it seems like Solana may just be successful in doing so. The platform is backed by various decentralized finance rod Apps, metaverses, P2E gaming platforms, NFT projects, and DAXs (decentralized exchanges). Several platforms have helped SOL and have contributed to boosting Solana’s overall value.

In addition, Solana has also proved to blockchain users that it is also an optimal and value-added digital currency project. This is specifically why there is so much investor interest surrounding SOL. The platform has launched more than 300 projects, and we speculate that all these projects will bear a lot of fruit in the coming year.

BudBlockz is another cutting-edge and highly innovative NFT and blockchain project that is very quickly transforming the cannabis industry for the better. The company seeks to offer avant-garde solutions for real-world issues, like helping legal marijuana users and businesses come together to conduct private, legal, and secure transactions on BudBlockz’s network.

Moreover, BudBlockz offers state-of-the-art solutions to some of the most common and recurring problems in the cannabis industry such as problems with generating capital, data management, and logistical complications. A lot of cannabis businesses face these issues.

So there you have it. Three of the best and most disruptive cryptocurrencies to keep an eye out for in 2023.

Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

All other major cryptos mentioned in this articles are available to purchase from leading exchange eToro

*This article has been paid. The Cryptonomist didn’t write the article nor has tested the platform.

Do you want an article to be published on Cryptonomist? Do you want to advertise your project? Send an email at [email protected]

Marco Cavicchioli – 5 Jan 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source