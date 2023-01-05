1899 fans threaten to ‘cancel’ Netflix subscriptions as mind-twisting drama axed – Express

We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. More info

Fans of the Netflix show 1899 have been left distraught after the creators confirmed that the popular show would not be returning for a second series. The first season ended with a huge plot twist leaving fans hoping for another instalment. However, taking to Instagram, showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese confirmed that it was not to be.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” they wrote.

“We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned.

“That’s life,” the 1899 bosses continued. “We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there.

“But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.”

Fans were quick to voice their displeasure at the announcement on Twitter.

User @JordanDick94 threatened to hit the streaming giant where it hurts – in their pockets: “At this point we should give Netflix a taste of their own medicine and cancel our subscriptions.”

Meanwhile, user @MimiNiji demanded answers tweeting: “I neither understand nor accept #1899Netflix cancellation while it worked so well all over the world and has such a singular, interesting artistic identity.

“If we cancel this kind of series, what do we leave? It’s an insult to the audience and the crew. @netflix explain! #Save1899.”





Fellow 1899 fan @pattonroberta questioned the point of a Netflix subscription in light of the cancellation.

They fumed: “If #Netflix is going to cancel #1899Netflix what is the point of having a Netflix subscription?

“If you can’t trust Netflix to finish a story why shouldn’t I subscribe for one month every few years and then cancel? There is not a lot in the pipeline,” they said.

User @TheBrigitteEdit had similar questions: “This is what I don’t get. Numbers aside, why does Netflix choose a team and a story that has a set three-season arc, only to then possibly be willing to cancel it if it doesn’t have a set amount of numbers with a story untold? Make it make sense. #1899Netflix.”

Another irate fan @followthereader wrote: “I honestly feel like Netflix just need to stop greenlighting complex multi-season stories when they’re so jittery about renewals.

“If you don’t want to commit, stick to movies or miniseries and let the other platforms pick up longform storytelling. #1899Netflix.”

User @AimFlossyRuss expressed her sympathy for the team behind the show.

They penned: “The 1899 cast and crew deserve better than this. What an incredible tv show. I’m beyond devastated that it has been cancelled. #1899Netflix #save1899.” (sic)

The show followed a group of European migrants travelling from London on a steamship named Kerberos to start new lives in New York City.

But when they discovered another migrant ship adrift on the open sea their journey took a mysterious turn.

A few days after its release, Netflix confirmed that 1899 was the most-watched show in 58 countries.

With a budget of €60 million, it is the most expensive German TV show of all time.

1899 is available to stream on Netflix now.

