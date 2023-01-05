Want to take good care of your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4? The … – TechNave



Each time a new phone gets released, on top of buying the phone itself, most users will also buy mobile phone accessories like screen protectors and phone cases. These are almost necessary to reduce damage and ensure that your brand new phone stays as good as the day you bought it.

There are many third-party phone cases in the market, some of which are cheap while others offer functionality or good-looking designs. However, if you’re serious about the safety of your brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, we’d recommend the official mobile phone cases from Samsung. Thankfully, each case offers different functions so you can pick the one that suits you best!





As a folding phablet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 already supports Flex Mode, which allows users to fold it up as a stand and watch videos on the table. But the Slim Standing Cover official mobile phone case allows the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 to be unfolded all the way as a stand to watch videos!

The official Slim Standing Cover is very thin and light in design. It adopts a two-piece design. Even after it is installed, it does not increase the thickness and weight of the mobile phone too much. The Slim Standing Cover is available in black and beige.



In addition, the bracket of the Slim Standing Cover is magnetic, so that when the bracket is put away, it can stick close to the back of the phone. However, if you do get the Slim Standing Cover, its landscape mode is opposite to the default landscape mode. This is an easy fix though as you can just enable the Auto Rotate mode.



The Silicone Grip Cover is also a two-piece mobile phone case. Utilizing a strap on the back of the phone, the Silicone Grip Cover has a frosted design and comes in black and white. Due to the thickness of the strap, the Galaxy Z Fold4 does become slightly thicker after the phone case is installed, but it does not affect the weight by much.





This mobile phone case is actually designed to provide users with a better feel when unfolding the Galaxy Z Fold4. After all, when unfolded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 becomes a small tablet, and is difficult to hold with one hand. The Silicone Grip Cover case allows users to easily hold the Galaxy Z Fold4 in their hands easily and securely.



In addition to the two mobile phone cases above, Samsung has also come out with other official mobile phone cases for the Galaxy Z Fold4. These include the Galaxy Z Fold4 Standing Cover with Pen that can accommodate the S-Pen, the Galaxy Z Fold4 Leather Cover with a more professional design, and the compact Galaxy Z Fold4 Clear Edge Cover.





If you’re interested, Samsung has an official cash rebate offer for the above-mentioned mobile phone cases, and the maximum rebate offer is RM104! Users who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 can also get a Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth worth RM799 as a free gift! Better hurry though, as these promotions are only until 31 December 2022.

So, which official Samsung Galaxy Fold4 case are you interested in? If you’re an S-Pen user like us then the Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with Pen could likely be the one for you, while the Leather Cover does offer a bit more of a professional look than the rest. Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned to TechNave.com







[Sponsored]

Rate & Review now via the TechNave APP and win yourself a branded new smartphone weekly.

Download the TechNave App Now: http://onelink.to/technave

Follow the latest Tech News and Gadget Reviews

Compare Gadget Specs

Get the best Prices from Nearby Retail stores

Win FREE smartphones from the weekly Giveaway.

Donwload now from:



Besides making smartphones, Samsung is also known for releasing some good audio products thanks to its partnership with AKG. However, the Galaxy Buds lineup was just average (at least to me) until the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. After trying it for two weeks, I can finally say that the Galaxy Buds series quality is going somewhere but still has limitations.

What are your first thoughts when you think about foldable phones? Cool? Futuristic? Fragile? There can be many answers, but phones, in general, are fragile when not handled with care. The good news is that with the technology improving exponentially, glass durability is getting better and more mid-range phones are getting it.

For the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip, they may look “flimsy” but you would be surprised by the durability. So without beating around the bush too much, here are the 4 reasons that make these foldable phones more durable than you think.

Home | Mobile Phone | iPad & Tablets | Cameras & Camcorders | News | Reviews

copyright © 2021 TechNave.com, a part of Media Prima Group. | About Us | Contact Us | Advertise Here | Privacy Policy | Mobile Site

source