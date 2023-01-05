Binance declines comment on GOPAX acquisition reports – Forkast News

The latest industry news

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, declined to comment on reports in local media that it is in late stage talks to acquire South Korean digital asset exchange GOPAX.

See related article: Binance will re-enter South Korea’s crypto market, CZ says

See related article: FTX contagion in S.Korea: GOPAX halts Genesis-backed DeFi

Danny is a journalist at Forkast.News. Originally from South Korea, Danny has produced content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.

Delivered weekly on Thursdays

An unmissable weekly round up of the biggest stories in emerging tech from an Asian perspective, featuring commentary from Forkast Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau. Check out recent editions.

Delivered weekly on Thursdays

An unmissable weekly round up of the biggest stories in emerging tech from an Asian perspective, featuring commentary from Forkast Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau. Check out recent editions.

source