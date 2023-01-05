Home Latest News Binance declines comment on GOPAX acquisition reports – Forkast News

Binance declines comment on GOPAX acquisition reports

Charles Miller
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, declined to comment on reports in local media that it is in late stage talks to acquire South Korean digital asset exchange GOPAX.
