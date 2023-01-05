Dogecoin Price Predictions: What's Next for DOGE After Retaking … – InvestorPlace

Copyright © 2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

DOGE is regaining some top spots in crypto rankings

Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Monday as they react to the meme token rejoining the top 10 cryptos.

Specifically, Dogecoin is now ranked 10th when listed by market capitalization. The crypto has held this position in the past, but it hasn’t been 10th in a while. However, traders should note this new rank is more due to Polkadot ( DOT-USD ) losing value than DOGE rising.

Adding to this news, Dogecoin is now the second-largest crypto to still operate on a proof-of-work system. This position comes after Ethereum ( ETH-USD ) switched to proof-of-stake, leaving just Bitcoin ( BTC-USD ) above DOGE in the proof-of-work realm.

With all of these recent changes, investors are likely wondering what the future holds for Dogecoin. Let’s see what the experts have to say on that below!

How do these Dogecoin price predictions stack up? They’re mostly positive compared to the crypto’s current price of $0.05784 as of this writing. Investors should also note that DOGE is down 4.6% over the past 24 hours.

Investors seeking out more of the latest crypto news will want to keep reading!

We’ve got all of the latest crypto coverage traders need to know about for Monday! A few examples include details on the Ethereum Merge, cryptos to sell before they die and more. You can find all of these stories at the following links!

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/09/dogecoin-price-predictions-whats-next-for-doge-after-retaking-no-10-crypto-ranking/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Market Analysis

Hot Stocks

Today's Market

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

source