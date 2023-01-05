Samsung Big Holiday Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and more phones avilable, – Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

Microsoft is making “significant investment” in India and, unlike earlier, is building global products in the country, chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said on Wednesday.

A UK-India trade body has sought the help of Indian High Commissioner in UK in speeding up conversion of Vodafone Idea’s accrued interest on the deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has refused to stay the penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore imposed on Google India by the country’s antitrust regulator.

