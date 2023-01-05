Big Telecom's Quest To Tax Big Tech For No Reason Will Cause … – Techdirt

Broadband

For much of the last year, European telecom giants have been pushing for a tax on Big Tech company profits. They’ve tried desperately to dress it up as a reasonable adult policy proposal, but it’s effectively just the same thing we saw during the U.S. net neutrality wars: telecom monopolies demanding other people pay them an additional troll toll — for no coherent reason.

To sell captured lawmakers on the idea, telecom giants have falsely claimed that Big Tech companies get a “free ride” on the Internet (just as they did during the U.S. net neutrality wars). To fix this problem they completely made up, Big Telecom argues Big Tech should be forced to help pay for the kind of broadband infrastructure upgrades the telecoms have routinely neglected for years.

It’s a big, dumb, con. But yet again, telecom lobbyists have somehow convinced regulators that this blind cash grab is somehow sensible, adult policy, dubbing it their “sender pays” initiative. Dutifully, European Commission’s industry chief Thierry Breton said last September he would launch a consultation on this “fair share” payment scheme in early 2023, ahead of any proposed legislation.

Tech giants like Netflix have tried to explain that this whole thing is just part of a longstanding attempt to force them to pay telecom additional money for no reason. Both Konstantinos Komaitis and K.S. Park also penned a good piece here at Techdirt explaining how these policies could have a profoundly negative impact on user and enterprise costs, broadband quality, and how the Internet functions.

The European Internet Exchange Association (Euro-IX), a coalition of core transit and interconnection telecom providers, have also now come out in criticism of the plan, saying it risks creating “systemic weaknesses” across the Internet in Europe.

More specifically, a letter from Euro-IX to European regulators argues that if you start forcing tech companies to pay “last mile” telecoms a troll toll, it will not only drive up the cost of streaming services for everyone, it could result in tech companies routing their traffic in such a way that it creates overall network instability as they sensibly seek to avoid being charged billions of dollars for no reason:

“The internet is a complex ecosystem, and it is policy-makers who are ultimately responsible for systemic effects resulting from policy choices,” wrote Bijal Sanghani, managing director of Euro-IX. Sanghani added that legislators should not prioritise “administrative rules [over] technical necessity or a high-quality internet” for those in Europe.

You don’t have to look far to see examples of how this kind of policymaking creates problems. Telecom giants in South Korea convinced regulators to impose regulations that open the door to this kind of troll tolls on tech giants. As a result, you’ve now got South Korean ISPs suing Netflix simply because television shows like Squid Game are popular, and there are higher costs all along the chain.

That’s of course not how the Internet fucking works. Users already pay their broadband provider for broadband access. And tech giants not only pay for broadband, they directly invest countless billions in cloud storage, transit routes, undersea cables, and in some instances (Google Fiber) their own residential ISPs. There’s absolutely no such thing as getting a broadband “free ride” in the U.S. or Europe.

I don’t like treating this stuff as an adult policy proposal because it simply isn’t. It’s bullshit slathered with a veneer of pseudo-engineering rhetoric just to trick captured and dumb policymakers and a lazy press. Consumers and tech giants alike in the U.S. and EU pay telecom operators countless billions of dollars more than they already should due to monopolization and constrained competition.

Those heavily subsidized ISPs then routinely use their power and influence to crush competition, stall deployment, and drive up service costs for everybody along the chain. Yet when you read through analysis of what’s being proposed in Europe, few, if any, participants can be bothered to even mention either the harm of monopolization, or the decades of outright subsidy fraud by telecom giants.

It’s a profound failure that the press, policymakers, and people in positions of influence aren’t clearly explaining that this is all a dumb, baseless con.

Yes, both the EU and U.S. need to find additional ways to creatively subsidize broadband expansion, especially to the marginalized communities long neglected by these very same telecom companies.

But taking money from tech giants (again, for no actual reason) then throwing it in the lap of an industry with a forty year history of anti-competitive behavior, subsidy fraud, and routine under-investment isn’t the answer. Hopefully the EU figures this out before it’s broader rules for the Internet are finalized later this year, but I wouldn’t count on it.

And I suspect if telecom companies succeed in the EU, you’ll see a similar renewed push in the U.S.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr (when he isn’t busy hyperventilating about social media companies he doesn’t regulate) has already been priming this pump for companies like AT&T for the last two years with a series of op-eds you’ll notice make all the same, dumb arguments.

since when has Big Telecom given a flyin’ fuck about anything other than itself and it’s ability to lie, lie, lie through it’s back teeth to get government funding, then do, maybe, 10% of what it got the funding for, but never get challenged or penalised or fined for stealing money, ultimately, from tax payers?? cumon!

Sounds like this telecom giant is acting like a monopoly and in need of regulation.

This is an attempt to get a hidden price increase, and on that can be changed without the subscribers being aware that their streaming bill increase is actually a broadband price hike.

If you charge the content provider for data the consumer is asking for then telecoms could setup fake user accounts and request tons of data just to make the content provider pay more. You’re setting up for a ripoff scheme.

that means that I’ll get bi-directional 1Gbps fiber for free. Certainly they wouldn’t be proposing that big tech, who already pay for their access to the internet, sould have to pay a second time to access mcustomers who are already paying for their internet, right?…RIGHT?

1Gbps is great for today, but in 5 years it’ll be considered too slow (you’ll get itchy waiting for your 16k streaming content† to load).

†Not applicable in countries with overpriced, substandard and balkanized network infrastructure, such as the US

It seems only fair, after all if the ISPs want to claim that the likes of Netflix are ‘getting a free ride’ and need to be charged extra despite the fact that both the streaming company and it’s customers already pay for their respective ends of the transaction then by their own argument the fees both sides are paying aren’t actually providing anything and should be free as a result.

“additional ways to creatively subsidize broadband expansion” Have the government pay for it … instead of sending $ overseas for political reasons.

As noted, the heart of the issue is monopoly and the ability to charge monopoly prices. The EU can address Big Tech’s excess profitability through tax reform and competitive compatibility regulation (see https://pluralistic.net/2021/05/24/how-about-nah/#comcom), and Big Telco’s whining by ignoring it, and forcing them to allow other operators to connect to their infrastructure. After all, many are already privately sharing base stations for mobile communications.

They’ve tried desperately to dress it up as a reasonable adult policy proposal, but it’s effectively just the same thing we saw during the U.S. net neutrality wars: telecom monopolies demanding other people pay them an additional troll toll — for no coherent reason.

Nonsense, ‘We want to be paid three times for the same transaction’ is both coherent and simple to grasp, what it’s not is honest.

Most of the global Internet issues are moot. Domestic infrastructure for each country skips the inferior math mixed with inferior vocabulary.

The “open source security podcast” from 1/2/23 about the lastpass hack shows why domestic infrastructure is vital in the 1st world. The lastpass encrypted password vault did not encrypt everything, so now corporate and personal clients have all that info on the 3rd world network.

Also, if you are following the hosted Outlook hack on rackspace, thats another nail in the coffin for the global Internet in the 1st world.

If they miss a security update on the global Internet, you get lastpassed and rackspaced. On domestic networks, its only 1st world problems. No 3rd world diseases.

Let the telcos waste their time on illiterates. The new network infrastructure doesn’t have any of those problems. Its not about stupid words anyways.

I agree with the telecoms, there should be an online tax. If you go online with a phone of any kind you should be taxed for using public resources.

