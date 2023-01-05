This Week @NASA: New Image From Webb Telescope, Previewing Artemis I Moon Mission – SciTechDaily

By

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’scitechdaily_com-box-3′,’ezslot_8′,102,’0′,’0′])};__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-box-3-0’); Previewing our Artemis I mission to the Moon … A new image from our <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip=" James Webb Space Telescope The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or Webb) is an orbiting infrared observatory that will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope. It covers longer wavelengths of light, with greatly improved sensitivity, allowing it to see inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming today as well as looking further back in time to observe the first galaxies that formed in the early universe. ” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>James Webb Space Telescope … if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[580,400],’scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-3′,’ezslot_2′,110,’0′,’0′])};__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-3-0’); try{window._mNHandle.queue.push(function(){window._mNDetails.loadTag(“974871025″,”600×250″,”974871025”);});}

catch(error){} And an anniversary for one of our explorers on Mars … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip=" NASA Established in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." ” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>NASA! NASA Previews Artemis I Moon Mission if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[580,400],’scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-4′,’ezslot_3′,111,’0′,’0′])};__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-4-0’); We previewed our uncrewed Artemis I mission to the Moon during a pair of briefings. On August 3, agency officials at our NASA Headquarters and at other NASA centers provided a “big picture overview” of the mission. “Artemis I shows that we can do big things. Things that unite people, things that benefit humanity. Things like Apollo that inspire the world.” — Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator That was followed two days later with a deeper dive into the mission’s timeline and operations from our Johnson Space Center. The agency is currently targeting no earlier than Monday, August 29, for the launch of the Space Launch System rocket to send the Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back to Earth. Artemis I will take place over the course of about six weeks to check out systems before astronauts fly aboard the spacecraft on Artemis II. if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[250,250],’scitechdaily_com-box-4′,’ezslot_9′,112,’0′,’0′])};__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-box-4-0’);if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[250,250],’scitechdaily_com-box-4′,’ezslot_10′,112,’0′,’1′])};__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-box-4-0_1’);.box-4-multi-112{border:none!important;display:block!important;float:none!important;line-height:0;margin-bottom:15px!important;margin-left:auto!important;margin-right:auto!important;margin-top:15px!important;max-width:100%!important;min-height:250px;min-width:250px;padding:0;text-align:center!important} Webb Captures New Image of the Cartwheel Galaxy NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope produced this new detailed image of the Cartwheel Galaxy and two smaller galaxies. The Cartwheel Galaxy, which is located about 500 million light-years from us, is a rare type of galaxy that astronomers call a “ring galaxy.” It is believed that the Cartwheel Galaxy used to be a normal spiral galaxy like our <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip=" Milky Way The Milky Way is the galaxy that contains our Solar System, and is named for its appearance from Earth. It is a barred spiral galaxy that contains an estimated 100-400 billion stars and has a diameter between 150,000 and 200,000 light-years. ” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Milky Way before a collision with another galaxy affected the Cartwheel Galaxy’s shape and structure. After 10 years on <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip=" Mars Mars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. It is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars' surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname "The Red Planet." Mars' name comes from the Roman god of war. ” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Mars, Curiosity Still Has Drive if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’scitechdaily_com-banner-1′,’ezslot_27′,113,’0′,’0′])};__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-banner-1-0’); NASA’s Curiosity rover is celebrating 10 years on Mars. The rover landed on the Red Planet at 10:32 p.m. PDT on August 5, 2012. Since then, it has driven about 18 miles and climbed more than 2,000 feet while exploring Gale Crater and the foothills of Mount Sharp. Most importantly, Curiosity determined that liquid water and the chemical building blocks needed for life were indeed present in this region of Mars for at least tens of millions of years. The Curiosity team now plans to have the rover spend the next few years exploring a new region, one thought to have formed as water was drying out, leaving behind salty minerals called sulfates. The Next Commercial Crew Launch to the Space Station The launch of our <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip=" SpaceX Commonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. ” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station is currently targeted for no earlier than September 29 from our Kennedy Space Center. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina discussed their upcoming mission during an August 4 briefing at our Johnson Space Center. if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[336,280],’scitechdaily_com-large-leaderboard-2′,’ezslot_18′,114,’0′,’0′])};__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-large-leaderboard-2-0’); “We are coming together as a human race. And our mission onboard the International Space Station of developing this technology and research to benefit all of humankind is really what brings us together.” — Nicole Mann, NASA Astronaut This is NASA’s fifth crew rotation flight to the space station with a U.S. commercial spacecraft. NASA Pays Tribute to Nichelle Nichols if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[250,250],’scitechdaily_com-leader-1′,’ezslot_21′,115,’0′,’0′])};__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-leader-1-0’);if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[250,250],’scitechdaily_com-leader-1′,’ezslot_22′,115,’0′,’1′])};__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-leader-1-0_1’);.leader-1-multi-115{border:none!important;display:block!important;float:none!important;line-height:0;margin-bottom:15px!important;margin-left:auto!important;margin-right:auto!important;margin-top:15px!important;max-width:100%!important;min-height:250px;min-width:250px;padding:0;text-align:center!important} NASA is remembering actor Nichelle Nichols, who passed away on July 30. She broke new ground on “Star Trek” in her role as Lieutenant Uhura, one of the first leading recurring Black female characters on U.S. television. Years later, NASA officials enlisted her help to recruit the first women and minority astronauts for the Space Shuttle Program. In a statement, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson noted that as we prepare to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon under Artemis, NASA is guided by the legacy of Nichelle Nichols. if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[336,280],’scitechdaily_com-large-mobile-banner-1′,’ezslot_11′,706,’0′,’0′])};__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-large-mobile-banner-1-0’); That’s what’s up this week @NASA



Previewing our Artemis I mission to the Moon …

A new image from our <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or Webb) is an orbiting infrared observatory that will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope. It covers longer wavelengths of light, with greatly improved sensitivity, allowing it to see inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming today as well as looking further back in time to observe the first galaxies that formed in the early universe.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>James Webb Space Telescope …

And an anniversary for one of our explorers on Mars … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

NASA

Established in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>NASA!

NASA Previews Artemis I Moon Mission

We previewed our uncrewed Artemis I mission to the Moon during a pair of briefings. On August 3, agency officials at our NASA Headquarters and at other NASA centers provided a “big picture overview” of the mission.

“Artemis I shows that we can do big things. Things that unite people, things that benefit humanity. Things like Apollo that inspire the world.” — Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator

That was followed two days later with a deeper dive into the mission’s timeline and operations from our Johnson Space Center. The agency is currently targeting no earlier than Monday, August 29, for the launch of the Space Launch System rocket to send the Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back to Earth. Artemis I will take place over the course of about six weeks to check out systems before astronauts fly aboard the spacecraft on Artemis II.

This image of the Cartwheel and its companion galaxies is a composite from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), which reveals details that are difficult to see in the individual images alone.

This galaxy formed as the result of a high-speed collision that occurred about 400 million years ago. The Cartwheel is composed of two rings, a bright inner ring, and a colorful outer ring. Both rings expand outward from the center of the collision like shockwaves. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team

Webb Captures New Image of the Cartwheel Galaxy

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope produced this new detailed image of the Cartwheel Galaxy and two smaller galaxies. The Cartwheel Galaxy, which is located about 500 million light-years from us, is a rare type of galaxy that astronomers call a “ring galaxy.” It is believed that the Cartwheel Galaxy used to be a normal spiral galaxy like our <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Milky Way

The Milky Way is the galaxy that contains our Solar System, and is named for its appearance from Earth. It is a barred spiral galaxy that contains an estimated 100-400 billion stars and has a diameter between 150,000 and 200,000 light-years.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Milky Way before a collision with another galaxy affected the Cartwheel Galaxy’s shape and structure.

Stay curious with NASA and celebrate the agency’s Curiosity Mars rover’s 10th anniversary on the Red Planet with a two-sided poster that lists some of the intrepid explorer’s inspiring accomplishments. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

After 10 years on <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Mars

Mars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. It is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars' surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname "The Red Planet." Mars' name comes from the Roman god of war.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Mars, Curiosity Still Has Drive

NASA’s Curiosity rover is celebrating 10 years on Mars. The rover landed on the Red Planet at 10:32 p.m. PDT on August 5, 2012. Since then, it has driven about 18 miles and climbed more than 2,000 feet while exploring Gale Crater and the foothills of Mount Sharp. Most importantly, Curiosity determined that liquid water and the chemical building blocks needed for life were indeed present in this region of Mars for at least tens of millions of years. The Curiosity team now plans to have the rover spend the next few years exploring a new region, one thought to have formed as water was drying out, leaving behind salty minerals called sulfates.

A collage of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 from left to right, top to bottom: NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. Credit: NASA

The Next Commercial Crew Launch to the Space Station

The launch of our <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

SpaceX

Commonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station is currently targeted for no earlier than September 29 from our Kennedy Space Center. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina discussed their upcoming mission during an August 4 briefing at our Johnson Space Center.

“We are coming together as a human race. And our mission onboard the International Space Station of developing this technology and research to benefit all of humankind is really what brings us together.” — Nicole Mann, NASA Astronaut

This is NASA’s fifth crew rotation flight to the space station with a U.S. commercial spacecraft.

Actor Nichelle Nichols, who died July 30, 2022, didn’t just break new ground on “Star Trek” by playing one of the first leading recurring Black female characters on U.S. television. A decade after the show ended, she did the same for NASA, appearing in a promotional film aimed at recruiting women and people of color to apply to be astronauts, as she recounted in a 2012 visit to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. The next astronaut class, appointed in 1978, included Guy Bluford, the first Black American in space, and Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. Credit: NASA

NASA Pays Tribute to Nichelle Nichols

NASA is remembering actor Nichelle Nichols, who passed away on July 30. She broke new ground on “Star Trek” in her role as Lieutenant Uhura, one of the first leading recurring Black female characters on U.S. television. Years later, NASA officials enlisted her help to recruit the first women and minority astronauts for the Space Shuttle Program. In a statement, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson noted that as we prepare to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon under Artemis, NASA is guided by the legacy of Nichelle Nichols.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA



Space

Space

Space

Space

Space

Space

Space

Space

Much appreciation. I loved it!!! 3 exclamations means my son Wyatt and Mick love you. Everybody loves led Zeppelin.

Peace and love marcy

The earth is rotating faster is probably because the scientists used the Large Hadron Collider in other country. Maybe research on that. Just a two cents thought.

Aimed at recruiting women and people of color. Watch out some may try to say that is racist. Their are people that are looking a reason to be Offended. Unfortunately we are becoming the nation of the offended

I love you, NASA ❤

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.

Comment



Name

Email

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById(“ak_js_1”).setAttribute(“value”,(new Date()).getTime());

SciTechDaily: Home of the best science and technology news since 1998. Keep up with the latest scitech news via email or social media.

> Subscribe Free to Email Digest

This discovery is critical for studying the evolutionary model of hominins during the Middle Pleistocene period in Europe. Jorge Rivera, a researcher and technician from… Read More

This discovery is critical for studying the evolutionary model of hominins during the Middle Pleistocene period in Europe. Jorge Rivera, a researcher and technician from…



Copyright © 1998 – 2023 SciTechDaily. All Rights Reserved.

source