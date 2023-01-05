Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction as LUNC Pumps Up 7.7% in 24 Hours – $1 LUNC Incoming? – Cryptonews

The Terra Luna Classic price has risen by 5% in the past 24 hours, reaching $0.00013703 as the wider cryptocurrency market barely budges in the same period. At one point today LUNC was up by as much as 7.7%, although its current price still means it’s down by 17% in a week and by 10% in a month.

LUNC’s inconsistent movements over the past few weeks have been caused by a mix of negative investor sentiment and ongoing attempts by its community to boost its price via burns.

And this time, a proposal to reverse a recent move to re-mint 50% of all burns (for a developer/community fund) is responsible for the latest surge, with LUNC holders excited that the altcoin can get back on track towards substantially reducing its supply.

LUNC’s chart appears to be presenting a ‘bullish reversal.’ This means that one of its indicators has turned bullish, contradicting another indicator that has been signaling bearish action for several days now.

In this particular case, LUNC’s relative strength index (purple) has shot up to nearly 70, indicating substantial momentum and buying pressure. This has occurred at the same time as its 30-day moving average (red) being well below its 200-day average (blue), implying that LUNC had hit a bottom and is now in the process of rebounding upwards.

The main reason for today’s rally is that the community is voting on a new proposal, which would reverse a decision to send 50% of all LUNC burns to a community development pool. It seems as though this new proposal will be accepted, strengthening the expectation that LUNC’s supply will drastically reduce over the longer term.

As for the longer term, it seems that people within the Terra Luna Classic community are hoping for an eventual climb to $1.

Other members of the Terra Luna Classic community have put forward less ambitious predictions, with Luna Classic HQ, for instance, proposing a target for the end of the year of $0.0045. Even this would imply a gain of over 3,000% in the next couple of weeks, something which seems out of reach, given the current state of the market.

Needless to say, the key mechanism for a LUNC rally will remain token burns. Binance revealed it burned 6.4 billion LUNC in November alone, with the overall burn count now standing at 36.3 billion.

Seeing as how the community appears to be rallying behind a proposal to increase the on-chain burn rate, there’s some optimism that this overall burn count will increase significantly in the coming year. Of course, with 6.78 trillion still in circulation, it will be some time before the market sees the LUNC price really move.

