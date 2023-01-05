Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of February Launch – MySmartPrice

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series might arrive in four colours.

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. The company is expected to launch three premium smartphones in the lineup. These include the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. The company is yet to confirm the official details of the launch. Meanwhile, the rumour mill has churned out most details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The latest leak reveals the design renders and the colour options of the S23 series.

According to tipster Snoopy Tech, who uploaded the design renders, the Galaxy S23 series will launch in four colour options. The tipster uploaded the renders and official monikers of the colour options of the S23 Ultra and the vanilla model. The Galaxy S23 Plus is also likely to come with the same colour options.

According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might arrive in four colours. The colours are likely to be common across the lineup. Samsung is said to launch the Galaxy S23 series in Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green and the classic Phantom Black colour options.

The design renders further revealed that the S23 Ultra will retain its boxy design, whereas the S23 will sport a flat frame design with curved corners. The power and volume buttons continue to remain on the right edge.

On the back of the S23 Ultra are five cutouts for the quad-camera setup and the laser auto-focus. The LED flash module is placed below the laser auto-focus. The S23 continues to sport a triple-camera setup with an LED flash.

Other details about the S23 series have leaked online in the past. Here’s a quick look at the specifications and features known so far.

Starting with the S23 Ultra, the flagship smartphone will sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. The screen will be curved and support a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also rumoured to offer a peak brightness of 2200 nits, which is higher than the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The quad-camera setup on the back will include a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and two 10MP telephoto shooters with 3x and 10x optical zoom, respectively. For selfies, there could be a 12MP front camera.

The phone is said to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, and 15W wireless charging at least. There will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood as well.

Moving on to the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, the two phones will come with the same performance unit as the Ultra. Both models will have at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The S23 is said to sport a smaller 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support, whereas the S23 Plus will have a taller 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen on both phones will remain flat and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre.

The S23 is said to pack a bigger 3900mAh battery compared to its predecessor. The S23 Plus will have a 4700mAh battery, as per rumours. Both devices will support 15W wireless charging and 25W wired fast charging.

On the back, both phones will feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, there could be a 12MP front camera.

All three phones will boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box. The Galaxy S23 series could debut during the first week of February in the US and could arrive soon after the global launch in India.

