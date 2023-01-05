How to stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the USA – TechCrunch

Home Latest News How to stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the USA –...

Fans across the globe will be tuning in to the most-watched sporting spectacle — the 2022 FIFA World Cup— set to kick off on Sunday, November 20, with host nation Qatar facing off against Ecuador.
FIFA expects 5 billion people worldwide to watch this year’s tournament. If you’re planning on streaming the 2022 World Cup, here’s how:
U.S viewers can livestream all 64 matches on FOX and FS1. Live TV streaming services that carry FS1 and local FOX stations include Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, Sling TV and Vidgo. All games can also be streamed live and on-demand on the FOX Sports app.
Fox-owned ad-supported streaming service, Tubi, will only have World Cup games on-demand — which will be available to stream on the platform once the matches are already done.
For Spanish-speaking viewers, NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock will be the Spanish-language streaming home for all World Cup matches. The first 12 games are free to all subscribers; the remaining 52 matches will only be available for Peacock Premium subscribers.
Also, 56 matches will be simulcast on Telemundo, and eight games will be simulcast on Universo.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is available to be broadcast in 4K in the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. Subscribers of Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV can watch the World Cup in 4K. Tubi will also offer 4K viewing.
Fire TVs, Android TVs, Apple TVs and Roku devices are 4K-compatible with Fox. Note that 4K through Fox isn’t available on the web or mobile.

Image Credits: FIFA

