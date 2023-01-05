Early Black Friday MacBook Pro price war rages on, 14-inch models from $1,599 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Early Black Friday deals are live on MacBook Pros.

With two weeks to go until Black Friday, MacBook Pro discounts are heating up as Apple resellers compete for your business.

The AppleInsider Price Guide is tracking fresh discounts across Apple’s MacBook line, starting with the return of the $1,599.99 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Season’s best deals

Back in stock at $400 off in your choice of Space Gray or Silver, this model features Apple’s M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU. We haven’t seen it go lower than this price, so if you’re looking to pick up a machine right away, Amazon’s 14-inch promo is the cheapest available at press time.

There are also hundreds of exclusive offers on configure-to-order (CTO) models in our Mac Price Guide, with bonus deals on AppleCare in many instances. It’s worth checking out the guides to see how much you can save with the best MacBook Pro Black Friday deals.

14-inch MacBook Pro sale

14-inch MacBook Pro discounts offer $100s in savings.

16-inch MacBook Pro deals

13-inch MacBook Pro with M2

Additional Apple deals

There are plenty more deals going on leading up to Black Friday, including exclusive discounts on MacBook Air models. Here’s an overview of the special offers running this week:

The triple-digit M2 MacBook Air discounts offer the cheapest prices on the upgraded models with a 10-core GPU. And both the 256GB and 512GB configurations are in stock.

The best deals we discovered today include 40% off Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, 15% off a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, $500 off a SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD, and a Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $350.

Anker's 577 Thunderbolt Docking Station dropped by 39% today on Amazon and now sits at a much more affordable $199.99.

