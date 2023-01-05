Shiba Inu: Shibarium Codes Finally Go Public on GitHub – Watcher Guru

The latest update shows that “some codes” of the Shibarium layer-2 network are live for public viewing on GitHub. Twitter user ‘GingFreecs‘ pointed out that the Unification team dropped some codes of Shibarium on GitHub for public viewing.

“Looks like Codegnosis from UnificationUND team is working hard on Shibarium. Some code has been made public recently, can’t wait to see how it works in the big picture! They said to join them on Unification Shibarium Delirium Discord!” he tweeted.

However, a tentative release date for the Shibarium public beta testnet is yet to be revealed by Unification xFund. The firm is currently building the Shibarium network but a launch date remains to be unknown. We will have to wait and watch for official updates about a possible beta testnet launch.

Moreover, the development comes after a Unification fund operator and validator named Ringoshi Toitsu on Twitter provided a new update on Shiba Inu’s Shibarium on Tuesday.

“Some codes” of Shiba Inu’s Shibarium is made public on GitHub by devs on Tuesday. Click here to view the Shibarium codes that is made public on the GitHub website.

In addition, the Unification fund operator and validator provided an update about Shibarium on Tuesday. The Validator shared a picture of a SHIB-themed dog and a man gazing at the night sky gazing at the Unification logo at the backdrop.

“Unification / FUND partnershib with SHIBARMY on Shibarium is a beautiful sight to see. We’re Unifying Data together!” the tweet read.

Going by the latest updates, the Shibarium public beta testnet release might be nearer than expected. However, we will have to wait for official updates about its tentative launch date.

At press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00000816 and is down 0.7% in the 24 hours day trade. SHIB is also down nearly 90.5% from its all time high of $0.00008616, which it reached in October 2021.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

