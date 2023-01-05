iPhone 14 Pro Max: Technician offers display modification service … – Notebookcheck.net

An alleged iPhone technician has decided to offer an intriguing modification service for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple’s premier iPhone, until autumn 2023 rolls around. Tweeting as @lipilipsi, the technician claims that people can send in iPhone 14 Pro Max units to have their flat displays swapped for curved ones. As the videos embedded below appear to demonstrate, the iPhone 14 Pro Max works just as well with a curved display as with a flat one, although the modified model has a thinner stainless steel frame to accommodate the curved glass.
Conversely, the use of curved glass highlights the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s side bezels, which look larger than they normally do. The same Twitter user has demonstrated how the modification is performed too, the second video embedded below. Evidently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max must be transplanted into a thinner case, likely a rather time-consuming exercise. The technician does not confirm where the curved display glass or thinner case originate, though.
Fundamentally, the modified iPhone 14 Pro Max will operate like a regular model, just with more accidental touch inputs and no warranty. According to current rumours, Apple has no plans to adopt curved displays for future iPhones. The iPhone 15 Ultra may feature a curved back panel, but it will retain its predecessor’s display style. If curved displays are your thing, then only Android OEMs have you covered for now, with Motorola set to release a quad-curved flagship later this month. In the interim, Samsung already sells the Galaxy S22 Ultra, while Google launched the Pixel 7 Pro a few months ago.
