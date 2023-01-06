Hulu Schedule December 19-25: New TV & Movies – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 stands among other exciting additions on the Hulu schedule for December 19-25.

The latest series of The Walking Dead spin-off will hit the streaming service on Tuesday, December 20. The show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, Ruben Blades Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, and Austin Amelio.

“Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of ‘The End’ when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what ‘The Beginning’ will look like,” reads the official synopsis. “And they’ll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they’re really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.”

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Ann Hurd, and Greg Nicotero, and produced by AMC Studios.

When I’m not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I’m probably watching some MMA fights. I was the first kid in my school to defeat Sin, and I’m proud of that. Born in Romania, raised in Italy, living in France and dreaming about the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.

