NASA IV&V Facility continues critical agency work through 2022 – WV News

Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 2:17 am

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — NASA’s Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation Facility in Fairmont has been hands on with some of the agency’s largest projects of all time this year, and officials are looking forward to continuing that work into the new year.

The IV&V Facility routinely examines software on developing NASA missions to determine any glitches or failures in the system ahead of launch, allowing for the project — be that a manned mission, a satellite launch or another science project — to be as successful as possible once it’s on the launch pad, according to NASA IV&V Facility Program Director Wes Deadrick.

“Looking back across the past year, it’s actually quite incredible what the agency as a whole was able to accomplish, as well as our program, especially given that we were coming off of a pandemic and trying to return to site,” Deadrick said. “We had a couple of major events that, in a lot of ways, have me in awe that we were able to support.”

The largest project that the facility supported this year was the launch of Artemis I, the first of a series of missions that aims to, eventually, return humans to the Moon and beyond.

Throughout the course of the project, the facility found and resolved more than 7,000 software defects related to the mission, according to Deadrick. It’s key that these issues be solved, he said, because future Artemis missions, which will use similar software and spacecraft, will carry humans aboard.

“Ultimately, on Artemis II, that spacecraft will fly a human, and all of that software and hardware has to be up to spec to support human space travel,” Deadrick said. “That’s not an insignificant feat. It would be much easier to send up a bare-bones spacecraft, but that’s not what we did. We wanted to send a spacecraft that would be representative of what the next NASA astronauts are going to be riding on.”

Another of these missions was the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. Although the $10 billion project was launched late last year, Deadrick said images from the telescope did not begin transmitting to Earth until this summer.

With those images now available, he said it stands as a testament to the IV&V Facility’s importance, as the center closely worked on the mission for roughly two decades.

“It’s collecting science that is far exceeding expectations already,” Deadrick said. “Over the course of our support to James Webb, we worked closely to identify and resolve over 3,000 software defects. Not to say that all of those defects would have had a significant impact on the mission, but some of them would have.

“Not all of them would have been missed by the developer, but we caught them sooner in the life cycle, and we worked them in a way that we minimized the impact to not only the mission ops but to the software development. That was key to helping James Webb launch on time,” he said.

The IV&V Facility’s impact goes beyond that of NASA’s missions, though. Deadrick explained that with its roughly 300 employees — most of whom live in West Virginia — the facility had a nearly $48 million impact on the local economy through labor income.

“When you look at the broader economic impact that has, it’s a multiple of that,” Deadrick said. “We’re talking about the impact that our contractors have on the economy and the impact that our employees have on the local economy, paying taxes and spending money here.”

He said the facility’s educational outreach, done primarily through the Education Resource Center with projects like robotics competitions, summer camps, field trips and more, also impacts the state in a way that is less quantifiable.

“It ranges from starting them young and getting them excited about STEM when they’re in grade school through providing opportunities for them when they’re in high school and college,” Deadrick said. “We pride ourselves on making a number of internships available for both college and high school students. We’re trying to get people value-added experience that gets them and keeps them excited about STEM and about NASA.”

He said that although not much of the IV&V facility’s budget is spent on education, the team at the Educational Research Center has leveraged resources and partnered with people to make an enormous impact statewide.

“Growing up, I anticipated having to leave West Virginia to find a job, and the fact that I was able to be given the opportunity I have in West Virginia is something I’m thankful for every single day,” Deadrick said. “Most of us are very proud of the state and want nothing more than to be able to stay here and raise our families, and I hope that our ERC can inspire kids and give them hope that they’ll be able to do the same.”

Looking forward, Deadrick predicted that the NASA IV&V Facility will be quite busy in 2023, first and foremost with key agency projects like Artemis II, which is already in the works.

“You’d think maybe we’d have a bit of a breather after Artemis I, but that’s not the case,” he said. “We actually have been working on Artemis II … and right now, we’re continuing to work to ensure that all of the new capabilities that are going to be needed for Artemis II are being developed safely and securely.”

Deadrick added that the IV&V Facility will be working on the Mars Sample Return Mission, and noted that a key part of the IV&V Facility’s 2023 will be on cybersecurity.

“Every day, you hear about some cybersecurity attack or some vulnerability that was exploited,” Deadrick said. “We don’t want that to happen to NASA missions. That’s not to say we’re a target any more than anyone else, but we have an obligation, whether it’s our science missions or manned missions, to ensure that they are safe, secure and that we’re not losing national assets or a spacecraft that was built with taxpayer dollars.”

Fairmont News Editor John Mark Shaver can be reached at 304-844-8485 or jshaver@theet.com.

