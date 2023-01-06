Disney+ Removes Hundreds of Movies, Plans Major Change … – Inside the Magic

in Entertainment

Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The selection for Disney+ subscribers just became much less.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as the new general entertainment content brand in select International markets, Star. As part of Disney’s Media & Entertainment Distribution segment, the streaming platform is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

Even with reports that Disney would be changing its model for its streaming platforms– including Disney+– in the future and going to ad-based subscriptions on the platform soon, we’ve continued to see subscriber numbers increase. Currently, there are more than 73 million subscribers to the platform.

However, if you go on Disney+ now, you may notice several popular titles– including movies and television shows– have been removed without any notice.

According to a report from What’s on Disney Plus, some titles have been removed due to licensing issues. Others, however, it is unclear why they were pulled from the streaming platform. Some of the movies that have now been pulled include Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Terminal Velocity (1994), I Heart Huckabees (2004), Beaches (1988), CALIFORNIA MAN (1992), Cocoon: The Return (1988), Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986), Where the Heart Is (2000), Stakeout (1987), Renaissance Man (1994), Quiz Show (1994), Nothing to Lose (1997), The Poseidon Adventure (2006), Kung Pow! Enter the Fist (2002), Last Dance (1996), The Man From Snowy River (1982), and many others.

Movies like Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man franchise and Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise were made by Sony Pictures and Disney only has a limited licensing agreement to have these on its streaming platform. The exact nature of the agreement hasn’t been revealed.

While removing titles from time to time is going to happen, one thing that the streaming platform needs to look into implementing is some kind of warning system. If you are a Netflix subscriber, you know that there is a message that will appear on titles when they are about to leave the streaming platform. The message will tell subscribers the last day they can stream the movie or television show, which is a nice feature to have in place.

What do you think of these titles being removed on Disney Plus? Let us know in the comments!

A frequent visitor of Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, Andrew will likely be found freefalling on Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or enjoying Pirates of the Caribbean. Over at Universal, he’ll be taking in the thrills of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Revenge of the Mummy



Inside the Magic is the world’s largest website for fans of Disney World, Disneyland, Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

Created in 2005, what started as a tiny central Florida-based website and short weekly podcast that allowed our audience to visit Walt Disney World virtually has grown into the publishing company it is today. We focus on bringing you all things fun so you can plan your theme park vacation, enjoy Disney at home, and more.

Inside the Magic consists of multiple writers & videographers living near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks and around the world. This allows us to bring you the most interesting, entertaining, and unique entertainment experiences, covering theme parks, movies, TV, video games, and special events.

(function(e,t,n,r){var i=n.currentScript,s=null;if(i)s=i;else{var o=n.getElementsByTagName(r),u=o.length-1;for(var a=u;a>=0;a–)if(o[a].getAttribute(“rel”)===”skimlinks-ref-banner”){s=o[a];break}}s&&setTimeout(function(){var i=e[t]||(e[t]=[]),o={“imageUrl”:”/banners/img/referral/higher_commissions/728X90.gif”,”wid”:”07″,”creativeId”:60710,”color”:”grey”,”size”:”728X90″,”domainId”:”1601785″,”publisherId”:137930,”bannerUrl”:”/banners/js/referral/referral_banner.min.js”,”cdnUrl”:”https://s.skimresources.com”};if(i.length===0){var u=n.createElement(r);u.src=o.cdnUrl+o.bannerUrl,u.async=!0,s.parentNode.insertBefore(u,s)}i.push({el:s,config:o})})})(this,”__skimlinksBanners”,document,”script”);



CONTACT US | ADVERTISE ON ITM

PRIVACY POLICY

© 2005–2023 JAK Schmidt, Inc. All rights reserved.

By using this site you agree to our privacy policy. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Inside the Magic.

source