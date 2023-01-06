Samsung Recalls Top-Load Washing Machines Due to Fire Hazard … – Consumer Product Safety Commission

The washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

About 663,500

Samsung at http://www.samsung.com and http://www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update or by phone toll-free at 833-916-4555 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET daily.

This recall involves several models of Samsung’s top-load washers with super speed wash. The washers were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors and include model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A. The model and serial numbers are found on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid. An additional label is located on the rear of the washer. The following model and serial number ranges are included in the recall:



Model Number

Serial Number Range

WA49B5105AV/US

01J457BT700001W through 01J457BTB00111H

WA49B5105AW/US

01J557BT700001J through 01J557BT700010D

WA49B5205AW/US

01HH57BT300006X through 01HH57BTB00932W

WA50B5100AV/US

01J257BT70001B through 01J257BTB01232B

WA50B5100AW/US

01J357BT770001L through 01J357BT700010F

WA51A5505AC/US

01HA57BR700003P through 01HA57BTB00346F

WA51A5505AV/US

01H257BR600003R through 01H257BTB02018L

WA51A5505AW/US

01GY57BR600026P through 01GY57BTB00269W

WA52A5500AC/US

01HB57BR700003Y through 01HB57BTB02968X

WA52A5500AV/US

01H357BR600006A through 01H357BTB01820Y

WA52A5500AW/US

01H457BR600003X through 01H457BTB01503Y

WA54A7305AV/US

01H557BR600003P through 01H557BR800650T

WA55A7300AE/US

01H057BR600001H through 01H057BTB05872Z

WA55A7700AV/US

01H157BR600151Z through 01H157ZT700005K



Consumers should immediately check whether their washer’s software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated. Instructions on how to check whether a washer’s software has been updated can be found here https://www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update

All Wi-Fi equipped washers that are plugged into a power source and actively connected to the internet will automatically download the free software repair over-the-air when they are connected to the internet. Consumers who have not connected their Wi-Fi equipped washer to the internet should contact Samsung for instructions on how to download the software repair.

Consumers whose washer does not have Wi-Fi capability or who otherwise wish to receive a free software repair without connecting to the internet, should immediately stop using the washer and contact Samsung directly for a free dongle to plug in and download the free software repair.



Samsung has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers; 10 of which resulted in property damage. Three consumers have reported injuries due to smoke inhalation.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

