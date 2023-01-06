NASA Science Mission Directorate Quarterly Community Town Hall – Space Ref

« All Events

NASA’s Science Mission Directorate will hold a community town hall meeting with Acting Associate Administrator for Science Sandra Connelly and her leadership team at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 18, to discuss NASA’s science program accomplishments and upcoming activities in the new year. Participants are invited to submit their questions below and/or vote up questions already posted. Members of SMD, the science community, academia, the media, and the public are invited to participate by joining the WebEx link below.

https://nasaenterprise.webex.com/nasaenterprise/j.php?MTID=m412bc38f0b5411102cec1f7a406cb975

If prompted, please use event number 2761 723 9855, followed by event password [email protected] (87687261 from phones).

Participants are invited to submit their questions below and/or vote up questions already posted. To ask a question, go to https://nasa.cnf.io/sessions/wewm/#!/dashboard

Users must provide their first and last name and organization and can submit their own questions or vote up questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will try to answer as many of the submitted questions as possible.

Presentation materials will be available for download and a recording will be available later that day at https://science.nasa.gov/researchers/virtual-townhall.

Questions may be directed to Kirsten Petree at [email protected]

