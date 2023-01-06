Stimulus checks in 2023: Biden’s tweet created buzz, but will Congress deliver the cash? – PennLive

Could another round of stimulus checks be in play for 2023? (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)AP

There’s no doubt that things are better now than they were at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are folks out there who are still struggling.

Inflation is at a record high, and that can mean that it can be tough to make ends meet for some. Add President Joe Biden’s tweet at the end of 2022 in which he talked about signing historic legislation to lower costs for working families and seniors, and creating good-paying jobs, before closing with “I look forward to more progress in the new year,” and there was some speculation that, perhaps, stimulus checks could be on the table once again.

We’ve got more work to do, but this year, we signed historic legislation to lower costs for working families and seniors, help keep our communities safe from gun violence, and create good-paying jobs across the country.

I look forward to more progress in the new year. pic.twitter.com/J8lOyQdV1d

It has been more than two years, after all, since the last round of checks went out in 2021. The first round went out in 2020, and for most Americans the combined payments meant more than $3,000 in their bank accounts. On an individual basis, it’s not a ton of cash, but it’s also pretty, darned handy when you want to keep the lights on and fill up the fridge.

But, according to multiple reports, and just about all of the evidence that is out there, the buzz about stimulus bucks is unfounded.

“At this time, we’re not hearing that there are plans for additional federal stimulus checks in 2023,” Mark Steber, chief tax information officer with Jackson Hewitt, told VERIFY.

And the hurdles in the way of getting to a stimulus check in 2023 are daunting. Not only would Congress have to come together to pass legislation that would make it happen, Biden would then have to sign on.

It would likely take something remarkable, maybe even a few of those nasty Nostradamus predictions for 2023 to come true, for that to happen.

If another round of stimulus checks does come, it would mark the fourth such payment.

If you are one of the folks hurting for money, and you haven’t received one of the three previous checks, you can still claim your payment. You would need to file a tax return for 2020 or 2021 — or both — and then go here to get your cash.

