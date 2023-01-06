The Crash of Terra Luna and Looming Lawsuits: Is This the Price of … – Law.com International

MENU
NEWS
The founders of Terraform Labs, the company that created Luna, have become targets of the crypto industry’s ire after the stablecoin crashed last month. But some lawyers are still bullish, saying cryptocurrency serves a purpose and could transform finance.
June 02, 2022
Litigation
Asia Editor
A South Korean law firm is representing investors who lost millions of dollars due to last month’s $40 billion crash of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD and its sister token Luna.
Founders of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, who created Luna, have become targets of the crypto industry’s ire after the stablecoin lost its peg to the dollar. Its stabilization mechanism failed and caused Luna to undergo hyperinflation, reducing its value to virtually zero.
