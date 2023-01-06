Crypto Prices Today: HAY Leads; Terra Classic, Solana, Shiba Dip – CoinGape

Home » News » Crypto Prices Today: HAY Token Leads Charts; Terra Classic (LUNC), Solana(SOL), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Takes A Dip

There has been no such major change in the crypto prices in the past 24 hours in terms of going up or down. Most of the coins have not shown a major rise or downfall. Bitcoin is currently at 0.00% in terms of gain and loss.

As of writing this, HAY has seen a jump of 6.48% in the last 24 hours. Terra Classic has taken a dip of 2.75%. Solana is down by 0.44%. Shiba Inu has gone down as well, by 0.40%.

FTX Token has seen a rise of 1.90%. Axie Infinity is up by 2.05%.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are presently at no gain or loss and stand at 0.00%.

Polygon is downwards by 0.44%. Dogecoin crypto prices has dipped by 0.81%.

The market cap of the global crypto market stands at 853.37 billion USD, an increase of 0.11% from the past day. The crypto market volume has come down by 5.99% and stands at 35.41 billion USD.

HAY has stepped up by 6.48% taking each coin to 0.9353 USD. The trading volume has increased by 411.57% in the last 24 hours. Source: coinmarketcap

With a drop of 2.75%, the total market cap of Terra Classic stands at 101.30 billion USD. Trading volume has also seen a decrease of 5.54%. Each LUNC costs 0.0001691 USD. Source: coinmarketcap

Crypto prices for Solana declined by 0.44% and each token is selling at 13.99 USD. Presently the market cap is 509.18 billion USD. Trading volume is lower by 32.63% from the previous day. Source: coinmarketcap

SHIB token is at 0.000009309 USD. A plunge of 0.40% has been experienced taking the market cap to 511.09 billion USD. Source: coinmarketcap

Crypto prices today has not shown any major change. with the market continuously being up and down for the past week, this comes as something unpredictable.

