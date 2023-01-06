How to watch Liga MX Clausura 2023 games in the US: TV, streaming services and online platforms – AS USA

LIGA MX

Necaxa and Atlético San Luis have the honour of getting the Liga MX Clausura 2023 underway this weekend at Estadio Victoria de Aguascalientes, in the first of two games programmed for Saturday 7 January 2023.

The Liga MX format remains unchanged – the regular season will consist of 17 matchdays in which all of the participating clubs will face each other. The four clubs who finish top of the standings will automatically qualify for the quarter finals while the teams who finish fifth to tenth will enter the playoffs to battle it out for the other four quarter final places.

The Liga MX Clausura 2023 starts with the matchday 1 fixtures, starting on the weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023 and reaches its conclusion with the last round of regular season action on the weekend on 30 April/1 May 2023.

Unfortunately, not every game will be available to watch either directly on television or online streaming for viewers based in the United States.

Unlike many other major soccer leagues where television broadcast deals are done on a league-wide basis, the bulk of Mexican top flight sides have secured independent deals with different broadcasters, which makes watching games a little more complex than usual. For example, Atlético San Luis have a long-term deal in place with TUDN to show their matches.

Several media outlets, such as TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7, ESPN Mexico, Star+, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium and Afizzionados have secured broadcasting rights in Mexico for 2023.

Meanwhile in the United States, select Liga MX games will be aired live on: TUDN USA, FOX Sports, Univision with English commentary.

Following your favourite team when they play at home is relatively easy as fans will know which broadcaster has a deal with their club. Away games however are slightly trickier because fans will need to find out whether the opponents have a deal with Univision or TV Azteca.

For fans in the US, streaming games is even easier. Most of the league is covered with by TUDN with the platform holding rights to show approximately 75% of league games. Alternatively, games are available through FuboTV which offer a free trial.

However, due to having an independent deal, if you are a US-based Chivas Guadalajara fan, then you’ll need to head straight to Telemundo Deportes, via Peacock TV.

