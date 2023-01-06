Finding a Great Crypto Casino: Simple Steps – European Gaming … – European Gaming Industry News

50 RocketPlay players created their own constellation in Space

Week 1/2023 slot games releases

The New NOVOMATIC Africa Head Quarters, Official Opening Celebration

Twain Sport marks Africa growth with Hollywoodbets partnership

SA20 and Betway announce landmark multi-year title sponsorship partnership

Twain Sport debuts in Africa with major Betway agreement

Bitville Gaming South Africa Expands Its Product Bouquet through TVBET

India’s leading Esports and Sports communication Agency Artsmith bags PR mandate for FanClash

Hong Kong Jockey Club appoints Mr Dennis Hau as Executive Director, Customer Strategy, Insights and Innovation

S8UL joins hands with Velocity Gaming to create one of India’s biggest GTA V roleplay server

Revenant Esports onboards distinguished athlete Tejas Sawant to reinforce its Valorant roster

PAGCOR WARNS PUBLIC AGAINST PLAYING IN ILLEGAL ONLINE GAMBLING SITES

NSW to Reform Casino Tax Rates

ACMA Blocks Two Illegal Offshore Gambling Websites

ASIC Takes Legal Action Against 11 Current and Former Star Entertainment Directors and Officers

Star Entertainment Fined AU$100M by Queensland Government

AUSTRAC Launches SkyCity Adelaide Penalty Proceedings

Big News For Canadian Bettors: Betano Is Finally Licensed in Ontario

What You Need To Know About iGaming & Gambling In Canada

Major European Operators Finding Growing Success in New Ontario Market

Reviews of Canada’s Best Casinos on the New Casino Zeus Website

The 5 Most played Slots In Canadian online casinos

Vibra Gaming expands global reach with Groove

UK’s best student VALORANT teams to battle at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere for Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final Qualification

PAGCOR, casino licensees distribute relief packs to areas hit by Super Typhoon Karding

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator Integrates With Barbara Bang

Gaming Americas Weekly Roundup – December 19-25

Gaming Americas Weekly Roundup – December 12-18

Gaming Americas Weekly Roundup – December 5-11

Gaming Americas Weekly Roundup – November 28-December 4

Pariplay® expands Ignite® program in North America by adding Reloaded Gaming content

Can Brazil’s Unofficial Lottery Transfer to iGaming Platforms?

Pragmatic Play Goes Live with Pálpitos in Tucumán, Argentina

Brazil is not friendly to ‘amateurs’ warns Online IPS partner Witoldo Hendrich Junior ahead of attendance at ICE London

Betcris Gold sponsor of the 1st Aliadas Congress in Colombia

CT Interactive has concluded an important deal with AdmiralBet Montenegro

EGT Receives “True Leader” Award

Winbet Bulgaria enhances its partnership with EGT Digital

Wazdan expands in Bulgaria with Alphawin content deal

BF Games takes slots portfolio live with Fortuna brand PSK in Croatia

Nominations period open for the BSG Awards 2023 & BTECH Awards 2023 (Riga, Latvia – 16-17 May)

New long-term agreement signed with Color Line

Latvian Delegation Hails MGA Workshop as “Useful Exchange of Experiences”

Olympic Casino Faces Another Fine in Lithuania

Game Wave Festival announces the full list of speakers and agenda!

Scientific Games Systems Power Retail and Global Sales for LOTTO Bayern in Munich

Wazdan set to make Czech Republic bow

Yggdrasil expands in Germany through Jokerstar deal

Altenar celebrates Germany debut with operator ChillyBets

Alteatec and NOVO INTERACTIVE – an online gaming success story

Slotegrator obtains Romanian B2B license

BMM Testlabs and BIG Cyber Earn Excellence Awards at Financial Intelligence Gala in Bucharest

All GSBet shops join OKTO’s cashless revolution

Tom Horn expands Romanian footing through Fortuna deal

Push Gaming boosts Romania presence with Crowd Entertainment

CT Gaming Installs its Diamond King Multi-game Pack at Grand Pasha Kyrenia Casino

Viva Casino in Northern Cyprus installs CT Gaming’s Diamond King

APEX Enhances its Long Collaboration with Merit Group

EGT’s G 50-50 C VIP Model Makes Northern Cyprus Debut at Concorde Nicosia and Bafra Casinos

EGT and Grand Pasha Nicosia Hotel & Casino & Spa Expand Their Partnership

BOS op-ed: “Svenska Spel’s betting company must be sold by the state”

Nordic Affiliates Joins Norwegian Online Gambling Trade Organisation

GAMING CORPS CARRIES OUT A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF SEK 10 MILLION TO SVEA BANK

From strength to strength, Ivo Doroteia, CEO of Sportingtech, looks at the growing prominence of Portugal’s betting market

Scientific Games Named Best Betting and Gaming Employer in Greece

Highlight Games Announces Partnership With SuperSport

OPAP strengthens its position in online sports-betting in Greece through the acquisition of Stoiximan Group’s Greek and Cypriot business

OPAP Updates Coronavirus Impact on its Business

QuinnBet seal extended partnership with odds comparison platform Oddschecker

Stake.com to stream English FA Cup third round globally

Southampton FC scouting sports tech startups for Future of Football challenge

BHA Extends Joe Saumarez Smith’s Term as Chair Until 31 May 2025

SIS signs agreement to deliver horse racing from South Africa to customers in the UK and Ireland

Digitain Signs New Deal with Pin-Up

Pin Projekt partners with Parimatch to deliver lottery games to CIS region

fen2k joins VP.Prodigy

Parimatch Completes the Franchise Withdrawal from Russia on Legal and Technical Levels

Statement of the International Esports Federation

NeoGames Obtains WLA Responsible Gaming Certification

Betway granted extension of their sportsbook licence in Germany

SKILLONNET AWARDED GERMAN LICENCE

Dubai Authorities: The Emirate Won’t Legalize Gambling

BeyondPlay secures MGA licence as jackpot product is unveiled

SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator Launches Campaign for SlotWolf Casino

FIRST LOOK GAMES WELCOMES RAW IGAMING TO ITS PLATFORM

Mobinc: Turning the tables

Spain: Overcoming difficulties in the online market

Exclusive Q&A with Giovanni Petrantoni, President and Founder of Fragnova

Mkodo year in review w/ Will Whitehead, Commercial Director

Best ways to generate profit on iGaming with Affiliate Marketing

Draft agenda available for Prague Gaming & TECH Summit 2023 (29-30 March)

Hamburg Games Conference 2023: Focusing on the topic “Invest in Games” on March 1-2, 2023

Registrations are open for the MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit 2023 (16-17 MAY); BSG Awards 2023 & BTECH Awards 2023; new format, more industries and networking

Registrations are open for the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit 2023 (29-30 March), new format, more industries and networking

Finding a Great Crypto Casino: Simple Steps

BetConstruct Approved by MGA to Allow Player Deposits in Cryptocurrencies

Most Secure Bitcoin Casinos To Play In 2023

While Crypto Deals with Disaster, Crypto Traders Turn to FIFA World Cup

How Online Casino is Changing the Gambling Landscape in Europe

Inside The Pocket launches WonderWins brand in India, as the exclusive Daily Fantasy partner of ESPNcricinfo

World Championship of Online Fantasy Football Finals on the Scout Network

Checkd Media nets Sam Allardyce to promote new FanTeam fantasy game

DFS expert DraftKings launches new Aussie Rules games with huge prize pool across 31-week season

Scout Gaming signs agreement with ATG

Revenant Esports forays into Brawl Stars; announces star-studded roster for upcoming tournaments

Esports titles selected for all MSSA’s Premier Provincial and National Championships – 2023

India’s leading Esports and Sports communication Agency Artsmith bags PR mandate for FanClash

EGBA Welcomes EC Commitment to Improve Digital Single Market

European Commission Criticises Third German State Treaty on Gambling

Europe that Protects: Stronger rules criminalising money laundering enter into force

Digital Single Market: EU negotiators reach a political agreement on free flow of non-personal data

Codewise’s Dr. Rzeszuciński Joins the European AI Alliance, Launched by the European Commission

Wazdan’s 9 Coins™ shortlisted for the Game of the Year title at the prestigious Global Gaming Awards

Amusnet Interactive Shortlisted as Online Casino Supplier of the Year by Global Gaming Awards

SoftGamings Shortlisted for Global Gaming Awards Platform Provider of the Year Award

The annual VIXIO GamblingCompliance Global Regulatory Awards recognise the best in the industry

VBET as the Best Online Casino Operator of the Year at SiGMA Europe Awards 2022

Amusnet Interactive Releases New Live Casino Game

ECA Appoints Tiina Siltanen as Vice Chair

EGBA Proposes Creation of Standard Markers for Gambling Harm

International Tennis Integrity Agency Appoints Karen Moorhouse as its New CEO

Real Luck Announces Record-breaking Growth in Multiple Business Areas During November

QuinnBet seal extended partnership with odds comparison platform Oddschecker

EUROPE FOCUSED SPORTS BETTING REPORT HIGHLIGHTS STRONG ONLINE GROWTH

Checkd Media launches new William Hill show ahead of Cheltenham Festival

Keeping Up The World Cup Momentum

William Hill and Aston Villa Football Club confirm in-stadium betting partnership

Over the past few years, the number of crypto casinos has multiplied astronomically. It is the newest big thing in the online gaming sector, which began with support for Bitcoin. Online marketplaces are, however, extending their support for all cryptocurrencies. So, the question arises: Which is the best? Even better: How can you locate the top bitcoin online casinos?

There are numerous variables and in-depth instructions to assist you in learning the tips. However, we are here to make things easy for you. Here is a short manual to assist you:



Always Verify The License

You should visit the webpage and scroll all the way down as your initial action. You’ll see that the license for each genuine platform is listed at the end. The license or registration number will also be displayed. You can, among other things, examine the comprehensive details regarding the source of the license. It is good to know that all of the bitcoin casinos reviewed by Business2Community.com have proper licenses and are safe to use.

In addition to licensing, look into the payment methods it accepts. It frequently functions as a component of platform authentication. However, it is crucial to look for software developers or gaming partners. The list at the bottom should have that information as well. The names can be cross-checked.

Just look for the RNG and the RNG audits if you don’t want to go too deeply. Verify the casino’s participation in Responsible Gaming and other programs of a similar nature. That will guarantee that you are directed to the proper platform.



Research & Assessment

The first piece of advice on the list is connected to the second. The information presented or the uploaded logos cannot be taken at face value. Checking that everything is in order should be your next move. Research is one of the finest ways to achieve this.

See if you can uncover relevant information by searching for platform reviews online. Online, there are a lot of reliable portals for website reviews. If you’re unsure, double-check the names of the developers, the license number, and other details. By going to the official websites, you can accomplish that.



Verify The Customer Service

You may locate a legitimate crypto casino by using the first two methods. The next challenge is determining which option from the list is best. You must take customer service into consideration for that. Although it can seem unimportant, you never know when you might require customer service. So it makes sense to research how capable the casino’s customer assistance is.

The number of times you will require assistance will surprise you. Whether it relates to the winning or a payment choice. Keep in mind that many casinos use AI support with predetermined solutions and no genuine executive team. Be on the lookout for these gambling websites.



Browse The Gaming Collection

So far, a website is in good shape if it meets all of the criteria listed above. We’ll check out your preference as the next step. The viability of the platform will also be significantly influenced by the gaming library. You can’t play at a crypto casino that doesn’t contain your favorite games, after all. This feature, however, goes beyond the gameplay and basic graphics.

The support of cryptocurrency will be the key thing you should look into here. Do you have access to enough bitcoin casino games? That should be the first thing you check. Ensure that the games accept cryptocurrencies and other payment methods. Check to see if you can place a wager using the cryptocurrency directly, or if you first need to convert it to another currency.

Use the demo option next. The majority of reliable and honest online casinos give you the option to play games with fictitious funds. It will help you determine whether the casino is trustworthy or not.



Make Sure Payment Gateways Are Secure

There aren’t many factors left to think about if you’re satisfied with your game collection. The second important piece of advice is to look at your payment options. Payments with cryptocurrency ought to be possible, of course. But do alternatives like credit and debit cards exist in sufficient numbers? Does it work with the cryptocurrency wallets you use?

These kinds of factors will enable you to decide whether or not it is the right platform for you to gamble on. You must also look into the payment security it employs. For instance, blockchain technology is used by crypto casinos in addition to normal SSL encryption. There are many bitcoin casinos that have been tested for payment security.

Check the wagering requirements after claiming the bonus in addition to the payment alternatives. Check the withdrawal and deposit restrictions and claim any bonuses that may be available.



Be On The Lookout For Expansion Features Or Crypto Support

Ask the crypto casino if it intends to add other coins and increase its support. The casino will inevitably be a more lucrative platform if it continues to grow and incorporate other cryptocurrencies. Additionally, if it is not restricted to a single Bitcoin or particular cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum, you will gain. It ought to grow more.

The better the casino’s prospects are of earning your trust and being a dependable place for you to play, the more adept it is at adjusting. Therefore, bear these things in mind.



The Conclusion

Bonuses and jackpots are frequently offered, especially in cryptocurrency casinos. But avoid being seduced by these. To make sure you’re visiting a legitimate website with reliable sources, look for the aforementioned warning signs.

Make sure you also practice security on your end. When looking for a trustworthy online casino, look at the RTP and abide by the general recommendations. The best crypto casino may then be determined by adding these six criteria.



Matthew Muscat appointed Videoslots CFO

Stake.com to stream English FA Cup third round globally



Crypto gambling sites and profitability: why do they make money?

Cubeia launches crypto-focused platform Cubeia Nano

The Twitch Ban on Crypto Casinos Explained

Department of Trust signs champion jockey Harry Skelton for safer gambling push

Kinguin Partners with Shufti Pro to integrate KYC solutions

What is the Future of Gambling Sites in Canada?

Vivaro Limited has been approved by the Malta Gaming Authority to start accepting player deposits using cryptocurrencies (Virtual Financial Assets as referred to under the Maltese legislation).

BetConstruct’s aspiration to always innovate and provide its partners with the latest and most effective tools and options to compete and grow their operations has made this approval possible.

BetConstruct white-label partners, including Vbet.net, who operate under Vivaro Limited have the opportunity to allow their players to deposit using cryptocurrencies, which in turn allows them to grow their operation by targeting players that use cryptocurrencies and increase their satisfaction and engagement.

On another note, earlier this year, the complete betting & iGaming platform provider, BetConstruct announced the launch of Fasttoken where over 70+ leading iGaming content developers agreed to include FTN as a supported cryptocurrency.

Online gambling is a popular activity among many internet users. With the advancement of technology, we are able to explore a new spin on traditional games. Blockchain casinos specialize in all the best gambling games while using blockchain technology to secure user privacy. As a result, many gamers find gambling with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to be a great option.

Choosing a secure blockchain casino to play with is essential to make sure that you are able to enjoy gaming. Just like traditional gambling, you still need to ensure that you are on a safe and trusted website. In this article, we will give you a detailed guide of the most secure Bitcoin casinos to play in 2023.

What are the advantages of a blockchain casino?



Yes, blockchain casinos are safe. Data theft and hacker attacks are a common threat to online gambling sites. However, blockchain technology helps to protect data privacy and is designed to be more resistant to hackers.

The risks associated with blockchain casinos are data miners and cyber theft. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) and gambling platforms that have a valid SSL certificate you are able to mitigate these risks.

You are most prone to the threats of bad actors when you are using unverified websites and clicking unknown links. Always verify a website before you use it. CasinosBlockchain is a reputable site for discovering the most secure blockchain casinos out there.

The internet can be overwhelming with information, making it hard to identify which blockchain casinos are secure and which are fraudulent–that is why we have created this guide for you.

Let’s take a look at trusted Bitcoin casinos.

BC.Game casino has built trust with users over the course of 5 years. Since 2017, the community-based crypto casino has grown to host over 8000 games–such as Dice, Saviour Sword and Blackjack. They are committed to fair gaming and offering players rewards of up to $220,000 in welcome bonuses. They are licensed by Curaçao, with a well-built website to give you the best playing experience.

The goal of BC.Game is to eliminate all unfair factors that players may face so that they are able to have fun. This blockchain casino also places emphasis on making transactions transparent, therefore, they cannot be manipulated.

Stake casino has an official Curaçao eGaming License, which is the standard amongst cryptocurrency gambling platforms. Although they do not offer welcome bonuses, they offer over 1000 slots and casino games including Dice, Keno and Limbo.

What stands out about Stake casino is that they have a blog and forum with discussions on all the latest news. Because of this, you can be sure that you will always find necessary updates regarding the platform which is important in the case of a security breach. They offer 2FA for account protection.

Cloudbet is different compared to other crypto gambling sites because it focuses on sports betting for games such as NFL, World Cup, NBA and NHL. For players who also enjoy casino games, their catalogue has a variety of games to play using Bitcoin. On Cloudbet, you are guaranteed name-brand games with quality graphics as opposed to knock-off games. They offer welcome bonuses of up to 5 Bitcoin.

As a pioneer in the blockchain casino space, Cloudbet is very experienced. Their long history means that they are safer. You can contact their support by live support and email. Their website mentions that they “limit access to your personal data to those employees, agents, contractors and other third parties” which shows that they take security seriously.

Bitcasino is an online casino and sportsbook platform. Founded in 2014, it is the oldest blockchain casino on this list. The catalogue consists of slots and casino favourites such as Poker and Baccarat, and even exclusive games like their Bitcasino Billion game. Bitcasino offers a welcome bonus of up to $50,000.

With more experience in the industry, Bitcasino has been able to develop their security practices more than others. Their website has outstanding informational support. Their website has a detailed FAQ that answers questions about their security and data privacy practices. They have a good reputation in the market.

There is an option to withdraw in either cryptocurrency or fiat money. You may be required to complete a KYC when withdrawing a large amount of funds.

Metaspins is a newer blockchain casino in the market. It has a large catalogue of slots and casino games and offers incentives for players for their participation, including random drops of up to $100,000. It is licensed by Curaçao.

One of the things that stands out about Metaspins is their 24/7 support with multiple options, including email, live chat and group chat support with instant response. The platform has also applied a 2FA security measure to prevent cyber attackers from hacking user accounts.

Bitcoin gambling is a new and exciting way to game on the internet. It is becoming the preferred option for many who value their data privacy and want complete confidentiality when gaming. Playing on blockchain casinos is also a great way to earn different cryptocurrencies and learn more about blockchain.

Before you choose a blockchain casino, make sure that you do your own research to check a platform’s credibility. When contacting support, always contact support directly on the site or via an email address from the site.

● World Cup brings crypto users back into the arena.

● Highest deposits by volume have been from TRON blockchain

● Bets made on Argentina to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy most popular

If you can’t bet on crypto, bet with it. That seems to be the takeaway this year as a crash in cryptocurrency trading markets has run up against the biggest betting event of this decade so far.

Cloudbet, the world’s longest-running online crypto sportsbook and casino, has seen during the 2022 World Cup. This despite many crypto holders having seen their investments drop substantially in relation to fiat currencies since the infamous downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried and his FTX exchange.

“With sentiment around cryptocurrencies so low after FTX imploded, we weren’t sure what to expect this year. But new Cloudbet accounts are being opened at a record pace, first time deposits are up nearly double, and we’re seeing incredible enthusiasm among bettors,” a Cloudbet spokesperson said. “The World Cup appears to have brought crypto traders and holders out of their funk and back into the arena.”

According to Cloudbet, interest is also high among bettors using less well-known blockchains, like TRON. “Our highest deposits by volume this World Cup have been from TRON, which is new for us. We expect it has to do with bettors moving funds to stablecoins during market uncertainty, and then using those stablecoins to buy into the sportsbook.” Cloudbet’s spokesperson said the next most deposited tokens came from BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Bitcoin in that order.

“Our main marketing strategy for betting during the World Cup has been a kind of word of mouth system of referrals, which allows any player the chance to earn lifetime loyalty point commissions on bets their friends make,” the spokesperson said. “It’s almost working too well at this point. Players are earning points so quickly that we’ve had to add some big ticket items to our loyalty marketplace to give them things to save up for. There’s even a lamborghini in there now.”

The World Cup is always the biggest betting event of any year it is played, said Cloudbet, but going into 2022, fan enthusiasm was hard to read. Many fans were disappointed by the choice of the host nation, Qatar, and in person attendance has been complicated by last minute rule changes around alcohol at games and lackluster accommodation for fans. “We thought we might be looking at a one-two punch of low fan enthusiasm and crypto trader fear mentality. It turns out, when it comes to the World Cup, even crypto winter can’t stop the party.”

The Gaming industry: What’s next?

India’s leading Esports and Sports communication Agency Artsmith bags PR mandate for FanClash

bet365 launches Lotto365 powered by 49’s

Lightning Box premieres blockbuster title Stunt Stars

SKILLONNET AWARDED GERMAN LICENCE

Hong Kong Jockey Club appoints Mr Dennis Hau as Executive Director, Customer Strategy, Insights and Innovation

Betway granted extension of their sportsbook licence in Germany

S8UL joins hands with Velocity Gaming to create one of India’s biggest GTA V roleplay server



