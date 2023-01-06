SpaceX shows off video of booster from launch to landing – Orlando Sentinel

This image shows the coast off of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as a Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 40 along Missile Row on the Transporter-6 mission on Jan. 3, the first SpaceX flight of 2023. Space Launch Complex 41 can be seen to the left. (SpaceX)

SpaceX is one launch into a year that could serve up 100, and a big part of that is its reusable boosters.

The Falcon 9 launch on the Transporter-6 rideshare mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday came during clear skies, and video from the first-stage booster making its record-tying 15th flight and landing shows an impressive view.

SpaceX posted the video to its Twitter account Thursday, speeding up the stream to one minute and 35 seconds from the 8 minutes and 33 seconds it actually took between lifting off from Space Launch Complex 40 to making a touchdown on neighboring Landing Zone 1 to the south.

“Sped up trip there & back again,” Elon Musk posted on his own Twitter account.

In between, the video shows a crisp view of what’s known as Missile Row, both on the way up and way down from Cape Canaveral while also capturing the curvature of the Earth as the first stage separates from the second stage and reorients itself with a series of engine burns on its ways back down to Earth.

This image shows the view from the first-stage booster flying for the 15th time during the Transporter-6 mission that launched on Jan. 3, 2023 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (SpaceX)

As the rocket pivots on the way up, camera views show Space Launch Complex 41 just to the north where United Launch Alliance sends up its Atlas V rockets as well as farther north the two Kennedy Space Center launch pads. On its way back down, the growing presence of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket operations can be seen to the south along with Relativity Space’s smaller operation for its 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket at Launch Complex 16 three launch complexes north of Landing Zone 1.

To date, SpaceX has launched its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets 199 times, recovering boosters successfully 160 times. It has not had a failed booster landing in nearly two years.

Flight 200 is slated for late Sunday night when SpaceX looks to launch another Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral again, this time on a mission to send up a slew of internet satellites for its competitor OneWeb. The next Falcon Heavy launch, which uses three boosters, could come as early as next Thursday with both side boosters slated to return to Canaveral’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 just like the Transporter-6 mission.

Those landings back on the Space Coast come with the signature double sonic boom as the boosters slow down breaking the sound barrier on their return.

