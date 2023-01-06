Apple's 'Find My' will help you find a lost Ember Travel Mug 2+ – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Ember Travel Mug 2+ to have Find My

Ember is releasing an updated version of its heated Travel Mug 2+, which will work with Apple’s Find My app.

Announced at CES 2023, the new mug will have an integrated speaker that can play a sound to help people find it when it’s lost — much like the AirPods Pro 2. It will appear in the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac thanks to updated firmware, and it will also work with the Find Items app on Apple Watch.

The current Ember Travel Mug 2 lets people set an exact drinking temperature and maintain it for up to three hours. A touch display on the mug can increase or decrease the temperature with plus and minus symbols.

It has a temperature range of 120F to 145F, and an Auto Sleep function can intelligently sense when to turn the mug on or off. The Travel Mug also has a leakproof, push-to-open lid that will prevent spills.

Ember plans to release the Travel Mug 2+ in the spring, with the same $199 price tag as the Travel Mug 2. The updated version will also share the same core functionality.

AppleInsider will be covering the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in person on January 2 through January 8 where we’re expecting Wi-Fi 6e devices, HomeKit, Apple accessories, 8K monitors and more. Keep up with our coverage by downloading the AppleInsider app, and follow us on YouTube, Twitter @appleinsider and Facebook for live, late-breaking coverage. You can also check out our official Instagram account for exclusive photos throughout the event.

$200? For that I can buy enough travel mugs to have one within arms reach at all times. This is gadgetry for its own sake.

DAalseth said: $200? For that I can buy enough travel mugs to have one within arms reach at all times. This is gadgetry for its own sake. True and each mug at a different temperature.

True and each mug at a different temperature.

