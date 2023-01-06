Shiba Inu: Top Developer Hints at more than just Shibarium Update – Watcher Guru

As we inch closer to the launch of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Layer-2 network, Shibarium, the community grows more restless in anticipation. In a recent tweet, SHIB developer “Trophias” revealed some updates to the community. As per the tweet, the team has completed its version one design. They are currently finalizing the content, and the launch will take place in phases to help with content flow. Trophias’ tweet was coupled with a GIF of a clock from the Marvel series, “Loki”.

Small Tuesday update:

– V1 Design completed

– Finalizing content has been ongoing

– Launch will be in phases to help with content flow

Time is ticking 🙂 pic.twitter.com/KYexXIJGsf

A point to note is that Trophias did not disclose if the update was regarding Shibarium. One user pointed out that this was the first time a Shiba Inu member talked about Shibarium. To this comment, Trophias replied that the update could be about the entire Shiba Inu ecosystem.

or what if I’m talking about the entire Ecosystem itself 🙂

Another user said that the timing was “good”, as they believe the cryptocurrency space is about to enter a bull run. The Shiba Inu developer said the market is brutal, but “it will correct soon.”

WatcherGuru reached out to Trophias for a comment, but the developer did not disclose any further details.

As per the recent updates, we are very close to Shibarium’s debut. Although previously scheduled for a Q3 launch, the release date was pushed due to development delays. However, the SHIB team did say that the launch would take place sometime this year.

Moreover, SHIB’s offspring token, BONE, is set to play a significant role in the new network. BONE has also witnessed several new listings in the last few weeks. The SHIB community, collectively called the SHIB Army, has launched several campaigns to get BONE listed on other exchanges.

At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00000912, down by 2.5% in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, BONE was trading at $0.849934, down by 7.6% in the last 24 hours. The token enjoyed quite a rally in the last couple of days, surging almost 50% in two weeks.

