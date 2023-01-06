Binance NFT Marks Day 1 of Ape Staking; Users Question Dropping … – BSC NEWS

Users can stake their Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs at Binance NFT, with current APRs of about 60%, down from the max of 199%.

Binance NFT concluded the first day of its Ape Staking feature, where holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club can stake their valuable and popular NFTs to earn rewards in ApeCoin.

More than $40,000 worth of $APE was distributed to stakers on the first day, as the Binance NFT Twitter account promoted Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) as high as 199%.

APR of up to 57.99%

Very misleading to advertise 199%, let 410 apes stake and drop the returns to 57.99% then point at your terms of business as a get out clause🤮

As some Twitter users noted, however, the current APRs listed on the Binace NFT Ape Staking page are much lower, at 58% for Bored Ape and 63% for Mutant Ape.

Appreciate it to bring the ape staking program to binance users, however the APR has fallen drastically from 190 to around 60.

We know that you guys are staking at https://t.co/J0k3Lgi6Ps on behalf of us using binance ape funds,can the apr be increased?

Binance also plans to offer staking in the future for Bored Ape Kennel Club NFTs.

Even at 58% APR, staking a Bored Ape NFT can bring in more than $140 per day, while a Mutant Ape can bring in more than $33 per day at 58% APR, at current $APE prices.

Binance NFT is Binance’s NFT arm that consists of a marketplace, a platform for initial game offering (IGO), and mystery NFT boxes on BNB Chain.

With the relevance of NFT projects on BNB Chain, Binance NFT has become increasingly more popular for NFT collectors

The BONK team burned their token allocation, amounting to 5% of the total supply. Meanwhile, the Solana dog memecoin's price has dropped siginificantly.

Live by the memecoin, die by the memecoin. It’s not time to write off the Bonk token yet, though, as the entire Solana community seems to have rallied around the new dog on the block.

Since its launch by massive airdrops on Dec. 29, the market capitalization (Market Cap) of $BONK soared to an all-time high of nearly $205 million on Jan. 5, according to CoinGecko. On that day, the Bonk team announced they had burned their entire share of the memecoin’s allocation — 5 trillion tokens, or 5% of the total supply.

$BONK represents the best of Solana. Our community is working together across the ecosystem to make positive change for all of us.

The 5 Trillion $BONK tokens allocated to “The Team” have been burned. pic.twitter.com/g7w62sdKhb

The sacrifice didn’t stop Bonk holders from taking profits, however, as the market cap of the memecoin has since dropped below $67 million, as of our writing.

Despite the volatility, it feels much closer to the beginning of Bonk’s story than the end. Protocols across the embattled Solana ecosystem are coming up with creative ways to utilize Bonk, from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to GameFi to Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) .

For now, the feel-good story of 2023 for Solana continues.

Solana is a public, open-source blockchain that allows for smart contracts, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and various decentralized applications (dApps). The SOL token, which is native to Solana's blockchain, provides network security through staking as well as a means of transferring value.

Pi Network clarifies unauthorized token listings, including details of its enclosed mainnet.

Pi Network has objected to all unauthorized token listings on certain exchanges. The world’s largest blockchain-based community with over 35 million users clarifies that Pi Network is not associated with any exchange.

According to an exclusive statement delivered to BSC News , the Pi Core team disclosed that Pi Network has no involvement with these $PI token listings on exchanges. The team added that the PI tokens traded are fake.

Following reports of unauthorized token listings last week, Pi Network published a public announcement via Twitter, advising users to disregard them. Further, the network requested that the exchanges remove them.

Pi has not been listed on any exchange, and Pi Network has not been involved with any purported listings. You could sustain substantial loss by participating in unauthorized listings. Read more on our website: https://t.co/rbntZ7DROj pic.twitter.com/LJztPOH35c

Pi Network is still in its enclosed mainnet, a build-up to the Open Mainnet launch. Throughout the enclosed mainnet period, the Pi mainnet is live but has a firewall that supports unwanted external activity. This firewall is a barrier, ensuring no connectivity between Pi and other exchanges or blockchains.

Pi’s enclosed mainnet design means that $PI listing on any exchange is impossible. The listing violates the network’s policies and is a false native Pi token, representing some form of IOU or other derivatives.

Pi Network is in a crucial stage in its enclosed mainnet development, focusing on two key priorities: mass KYC/mainnet migration and ecosystem building. The firewall will remain active until Pi launches the Open Mainnet after completing the crucial steps in its enclosed mainnet.

Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery. Pi’s blockchain secures economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system and a complete Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between talented creators and Web3 projects.

In the first week of December 2022, BNB Chain announced the launch of BNB Chain Creators Collective, a brand new way for creators to connect with BNB Chain. The new initiative seeks to rev up BNB Chain’s ability to reach creators in the Web3 community and coordinate on sponsored content. BNB Chain will source exclusive opportunities from an array of exciting ecosystem projects for creators to engage with and work alongside directly.

Creators who join the program will receive tasks from BNB Chain or already-vetted ecosystem partners. In addition, they will receive first-hand news from BNB Chain, as well as exclusive benefits for creators, which may include whitelists and giveaways.

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

Ankr tackled three challenges for BNB Chain by using sophisticated infrastructure tech.

Ankr released its case study report about how it applied solutions to three critical areas to help bring BNB Chain to the next level.

The case study, released on January 6, detailed how Ankr tackled three challenges for BNB Chain: scalability, inefficiency, and server capacity. Using critically improved infrastructure tools, Ankr implemented upgrades to the Erigon client, rewrote archive node infrastructure, and founded the framework for BNB Application Sidechains (BAS). Ankr played a vital role in the development of the BAS to maintain competitiveness for BNB Chain.

The BNB Chain specifically called out the improvements from Ankr as crucial to helping upgrade the chain’s performance. The case study gives several further stats on how it has improved BNB Chain, like increasing block capacity by 10 per second, reducing node disc storage by five terabytes, 10x’d the RPC request performance, and more.

Ankr also explained why they chose to work with BNB Chain, citing longtime voluntary support for BNB Chain’s open-source infrastructure and the desire to continue the long-standing relationship in an official capacity.

Despite all of Ankr’s improvements with BNB Chain and praises from core team members, the project is embattled in the ongoing fallout from its exploit in early December. The project is working with law enforcement to make ends meet for customers and is still after the exploiter. Ankr has already airdropped some users funds to recompensate the exploit.

Ankr is a decentralized Web3 infrastructure for a better Web3 world. The protocol provides the most powerful multi-chain toolkit to access blockchain infrastructure, earn yields, and integrate DeFi solutions.

BUSD grows fast in value, but will we need more integration before there are more holders?

The Binance and Tron bond keeps getting stronger. Just days after dropping the Binance pegged version of BUSD on Tron Network, the total value of the token has eclipsed the $100 million mark.

TRON Founder and crypto star Justin Sun took to Twitter to announce his congratulations on the move and recognized the growth of stablecoins and Tron Network.

Congratulations to our community on reaching a major milestone! BUSD on #TRON has just surpassed $100 million in total value. This is a testament to the growing demand for stablecoins and the strength of the Tron protocol. pic.twitter.com/8XL0mUgcEa

Justin Sun notably deposited 100M of BTC into Binance in late December. Sun told CoinDesk in an interview that he transferred the sum to Binance as a show of confidence in the exchange. The exact amount of BUSD available on Tron is curious.

The BUSD token launched on TRON Network on Dec. 30, and despite the large valuation, only has 378 holders, according to the token contract. The poor distribution could come from the scant availability of the token across the TRON ecosystem.

The TRON Network version of BUSD is available on the Binance Centralized Exchange but has not been listed on major protocols on Tron Network like JustLend or JustStables. Both Just ecosystem protocols make up roughly 85% of the market share on Tron Network.

BUSD is available for swap on the Sun.io Protocol SUNSwap feature but is not available on any yield farm or liquidity pools. Sun.io is the third largest protocol on Tron, with about 12% of the market share.

Tron is an open-source blockchain-based decentralized digital platform with its own cryptocurrency, called Tronix or TRX. Established in 2014 by Justin Sun and founded in 2017 by a Singapore non-profit organization, Tron Foundation aims to host a global entertainment system for the cost-effective sharing of digital content.

