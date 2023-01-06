Semester start technology message provides helpful information for … – Ohio University

The Office of Information Technology (OIT) sent a semester start e-mail to all University instructors in December. The e-mail outlined OHIO’s most powerful computing tools, technology changes, and access to educational resources.
The email covered three key areas and is presented below.
Technology is constantly evolving, which can present challenges for instructors. This message highlights updated technology resources and enables instructors to provide critical feedback to OIT.
Read on to learn more about how OHIO instructors can leverage technology to enhance their spring semester courses.
Using the most recent operating system for your computer is the best way to keep it operating smoothly and securely.
Blackboard integration updates occurred between Dec. 14-16, for Lumen, Macmillan, McGraw Hill, Pearson, Proctortrack and Rising Software. Integrations from Cirrus by Paradigm, Evolve, Hypothesis and Ximera were retired during this time based on low usage.
New integrations may require course content to be recreated. Visit Blackboard Integration Updates for more details.
Potential vendors for the next Learning Management System platform will provide product demonstrations Jan. 9-11. Sessions will be recorded for those who cannot attend. More details are available on the LMS Evaluation project page.
Microsoft Teams for Classroom works well with Blackboard to promote collaboration and interaction among students. To create a team for a course:
A quick way to fix a device that won’t connect to eduroam is by “forgetting” the Wi-Fi network and then reconnecting. To fix your connection, try:
If you’re still having trouble connecting, contact the IT Service Desk.
In addition to the normal technology services, all OIT-supported classrooms will be supplied with dry erase markers and chalk.
Each room has a clear plastic bin containing two black dry erase markers and a box of chalk. OIT will replenish the supplies during regular room checks.
If supplies are not available, please contact the IT Service Desk.
Learning Spaces will provide hands-on classroom hardware training on the Athens campus for instructors the week before spring classes begin.
Sessions will cover the following classroom types: small and medium (1-98 seats), large (99+ seats), Irvine 194/199, and Schoonover 450.
View session dates and times on the Learning Spaces Technology Resources and Training page.
Looking to refresh your course content or instruction? Connect with an instructional technologist for help with researching and selecting technology or navigating the technology review process.
Submit the Instructional Technology Services Request Form to schedule a consultation.
Want to try out a new technology? Submit a Technology Review Form to ensure your software is accessible and secure before introducing it to your students.
Digital accessibility is your responsibility. Use OIT’s checklist for accessible course content to ensure your course materials are accessible for all students before the semester begins.
Phishing, an attempt to solicit personal information through fraudulent emails, is responsible for more than 90 percent of stolen data from businesses.
If you received an email that you suspect is phishing, always check the Phish Bowl (ohio.edu/phish-bowl) or contact the Information Security Office.
New features are available in Teams to enhance your hybrid class/meeting experience.
If you use Top Hat, be on the lookout for a survey in January. The survey will ask how you use the tool and what features are most important to you. Survey results will be used to inform an upcoming request for proposal (RFP) process for a student response system.
For greater security and a more user-friendly experience, Ohio University has moved from Duo Multi-Factor Authentication to Azure. Azure offers the option to “Remember Me” for 90 days instead of 30 days.
Tip: You can disable app lock so you will not be required to enter your phone’s passcode every time you authenticate.
Please contact the IT Service Desk if you are experiencing any difficulties with Azure migration.
Visit the Technology Help Center (help.ohio.edu) to submit a ticket or view:
© 2023 Ohio University. All rights reserved.
Semester start technology message provides helpful information for … – Ohio University
The Office of Information Technology (OIT) sent a semester start e-mail to all University instructors in December. The e-mail outlined OHIO’s most powerful computing tools, technology changes, and access to educational resources.