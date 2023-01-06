Samsung Galaxy A04s is now receiving the One UI 5 update based on Android 13 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Vlad 30 December 2022

Samsung Android Firmware Updates

Samsung wants to finish its One UI 5 rollout by the end of this year, having set a record-breaking pace so far, updating dozens of models since late October when the madness started.

The latest device to be graced with Android 13 and One UI 5 on top is the entry-level Galaxy A04s. It was launched with Android 12 a few months ago, and is now making the jump to Android 13, with the new firmware version labeled A047MUBU1BVK5.

This is currently going out to units sold in Panama, and presumably will spread across the world very soon, if there are no problems found in the meantime. Since this is a very low-end phone, it gets One UI Core 5.0, which has a subset of the full version’s features. The new build also brings with it the November 2022 security patch. As this device is receiving quarterly security updates, expect the next one to land in the first quarter of next year.

Source • Official Changelog

Wow and all now my US variant of the S21 Ultra is sitting on its October security patch and still no 5.0.

All you have to do is flash the update. First try downloading smart switch to your p.c If it won't work then go to the Sammy fans site and dl the official firmware. There are step by step videos on how to do it on you tube. It's actua…

My S21 5g has yet to get it too sadly

