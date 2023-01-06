Daily Deals Jan. 5: iPad 9th Gen for $299, Apple Watch SE for $219 & more – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Get a 2021 Apple iPad for $299

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

The best deals we discovered today include 40% off Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, 15% off a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, $500 off a SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD, and a Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $350.

The AppleInsider team scopes out deals at online stores to develop a list of unbeatable deals on the top tech gadgets, including deals on Apple devices, TVs, accessories, and other items. We share the best deals in our Daily Deals list to help you save money.

Top deals for January 5th

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds (normally $249.95, 40% off): $149.95 at Amazon

10.2-inch iPad (9th Gen), Wi-Fi, 64GB (normally $329): $299 at Walmart

Elgato Stream Deck Studio Controller (normally $149.99, 13% off): $129.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cell Phone, Unlocked (reg. $1,059.99, 15% off): $899.99 at Amazon

Jabra Evolve 65 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headset (normally $208, 10% off): $186.99 at Newegg

GIGABYTE 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor (normally $449.99): $379.99 + $10 off w/ promo code UYRCN3282 at Newegg

Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm (normally $279, 16% off): $219 at DataVision

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable 4TB USB 3.2 Type-C External SSD (save $500): $399.99 at Adorama

LG XBOOM Go Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, open box (reg. $99.99, 48% off) for $52.20 at Woot

Anker Power Strip with USB-C 3 Cube, 5 ft Extension Cord (normally $39.99, 37% off): $25.18 at Woot

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight & BMI Smart Scale (reg. $50, 20% off): $39.95 at Amazon

Hisense 58-inch ULED 4K Smart Fire TV (normally $599.99, 42% off) for $349.99 at Amazon

Google Nest WiFi Pro (normally $199.99, 20% off): $159.99 at Amazon

More tech deals still going strong

Save $500 on Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

You can still snag some amazing deals we listed Wednesday. Check out the best deals from yesterday below to get the lowest prices.

iPad Pro 11-inch (M1, 2TB, Wi-Fi): $1,299.97 ($600 off) at Amazon

SanDisk Professional 6TB G-DRIVE USB 3.2 Gen 2 External Hard Drive (save $20) for $219.99 at B&H

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods (save $10) for $69.95 at B&H Photo

eufy security SmartDrop, Smart Delivery Package Drop Box ($200 off coupon) for $199.99 at Amazon

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Bluetooth Enabled Fingerprint & Keypad Smart Lock (reg. $199.99, 37% off) for $125.99 at Woot

Google Pixel Buds Pro Wireless Headphones (normally $199.99, save $30) for $169.99 at B&H Photo

Echo Buds, 2nd Gen (normally $139.99) for $119.99 at Amazon

OontZ Upgraded Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker (normally $34.99, 14% + extra 25% off coupon) for $24.63 in cart at Amazon

Samsung 75″ QN75Q80BAFXZA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 2022 (save $500) for $1,699.99 at Samsung

BirdBike A-Frame eBike with 50mi Max Operating Range & 20mph Max Speed (save $1,400) for $899 at Adorama

Lubluelu Robot Vacuum (normally $159.99, 31% off) for $109.99 at Woot

FANGOR 1080p Support Bluetooth Projector with Tripod & Carry Bag (normally $89.99) for $69.99 at Walmart

Even more great deals

Save big on Apple devices

There are plenty of additional sales going on for the New Year. Here’s a sampling of our top picks, with hundreds of exclusive bargains available in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

The AppleInsider team scopes out deals at online stores to develop a list of unbeatable deals on the top tech gadgets, including deals on Apple devices, TVs, accessories, and other items. We share the best deals in our Daily Deals list to help you save money.

You can still snag some amazing deals we listed Wednesday. Check out the best deals from yesterday below to get the lowest prices.

There are plenty of additional sales going on for the New Year. Here’s a sampling of our top picks, with hundreds of exclusive bargains available in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

The record low price of $29.99 for the standalone Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 license for Mac ends on Sunday.

The best deals we found today include a WiFi Bluetooth Projector for $190, 50% off Yamaha Wireless Earbuds, $150 off a 13.6" MacBook Air, AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $179, and AirPods Max for $480.

The triple-digit M2 MacBook Air discounts offer the cheapest prices on the upgraded models with a 10-core GPU. And both the 256GB and 512GB configurations are in stock.

Apple's 2022 update to the iPad Pro lineup introduces its newest Apple Silicon chip to its tablet range. Here's how the latest iPad Pro models compete against Apple's 2021 generation.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 updates the Windows tablet with both Intel and ARM options, in a form that competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro lineup. Here's how the rival tablets square up.

The redesigned entry-level 10.9-inch iPad is closer to the iPad Air than ever. Here's how they compare.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple's MacBook Air. Here's how the two compare.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer all of the comforts of noise-cancellation in a wireless package similar to the new AirPods Pro 2. Here's how the two flagship earbuds stack up.

iPhone SE 4 allegedly canceled over Apple's 5G modem failures

Satechi reveals 200W 6-Port USB-C GaN charger at CES 2023

Apple loses market share in China as iPhone shipment decline peaks

Apple TV+ is expanding its European production teams

Last call to grab Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 for $29.99

L'Oreal Magic Brow will print eyebrows with iPhone's help

Daily Deals Jan. 6: Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 8, Kindle Scribe 14% off & more

Qualcomm wants to one-up Apple with better satellite phone coverage

The record low price of $29.99 for the standalone Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 license for Mac ends on Sunday.

The best deals we found today include a WiFi Bluetooth Projector for $190, 50% off Yamaha Wireless Earbuds, $150 off a 13.6" MacBook Air, AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $179, and AirPods Max for $480.

The triple-digit M2 MacBook Air discounts offer the cheapest prices on the upgraded models with a 10-core GPU. And both the 256GB and 512GB configurations are in stock.

In our long-term review of the iPhone 14 Pro, we differentiate between Apple's marketing machine and nice-to-have features.

The new ProDock is Brydge's take on a vertical docking station that delivers the power of Thunderbolt 4 to both MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is a bit less than a year away, but reports are already pouring in about what to expect. Here's what the rumor mill thinks is coming, and a first glance at what it may look like.

Details are key in spotting a fake set of AirPods or AirPods Pro. We picked up a set of widely available clones and compared them to genuine AirPods Pro so you can better protect yourself from getting scammed by counterfeit Apple earbuds.

Apple's iOS 16 makes the iPhone more customizable than ever. This is the ultimate guide on how to make the iPhone a more personal device.

The iLive 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand manages to stuff an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charger into a compact, travel-friendly, device. And still, it remains largely unremarkable.

Apple introduced the MagSafe accessory ecosystem as a new charging solution for iPhone, but the ShiftCam SnapGrip evolves the concept with an interesting click-on photography tool.

Announced at CES 2023, Satechi's Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub expands a person's work or play space adding legacy ports in a small package.

The Keychron S1 is a low-key mechanical keyboard alternative for those starting out in the field of enthusiast-level peripherals.

Losing weight is usually one of the most made New Year's resolutions people have, and the Pohl Schmitt Body Fat Bathroom Scale — and its connection to Apple Health — can help you achieve that goal.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source