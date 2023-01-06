5 movies and 2 web series releasing today on OTTs for an entertaining weekend – Yo Vizag

As the major multi-starrers, Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram Vedha (Hindi), made their way to theatres, movie lovers couldn’t hold their adoration for them and flocked to social media platforms. While the big screens have been occupied with these new releases, the small screens also have their own share of new content. With five movies and web series releasing today, the OTTs are sure to provide quality entertainment for the weekend. From an entertaining female-oriented comedy thriller to sci-fi drama, the new releases are something you should not miss.

Here is the list of new movies and web series releasing today on OTTs.

This adventure comedy which made its theatrical release recently has already sealed its OTT release date. The Telugu movie is all set to release today to capture the market in the holiday season. The movie is the official remake of the 2017 Korean movie Midnight Runners. The cast of the movie includes Nivetha Thomas, Regina Cassandra and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Isha Talwar in the lead roles, Theerppu is a Malayalam thriller directed by Rathish Ambat. Four friends met after a long gap of 15 years. But unlike the normal reunions we see every day, they find themselves in a locked room as a part of a horror show. What happens inside the mysterious room forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Captain is a Tamil sci-fi thriller directed by Shakti Sounder Rajan. Set in north-eastern India, a team of five Indian Army personnel, led by the protagonist, are sent on a covert mission to crack the mystery behind an uninhabited area. Soon, they learn that the area is occupied by unidentified dangerous species. Where did these species originate from? How will the army eliminate them? Find out in the theatres this month. The movie stars Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Hocus Pocus 2 is an upcoming American supernatural comedy directed by Anne Fletcher and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. The plot is set 29 years after the events of the first film, Hocus Pocus. In 2022, the Sanderson sisters, who live on people’s life energy to make themselves younger, are back in Salem. How three high-school kids stand up against the witches from the crux of the plot. The cast includes Bette Midler, Kathy Nijamy, Sarah Jessica Parker, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Plan A Plan B is an upcoming Hindi rom-com starring Ritesh Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The plot follows the lives of a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone but herself and a divorce lawyer with a weakness. When their lives cross paths, they decide to experiment to see whether opposites attract and repel.

OTT platform: Netflix

New web series releasing today on OTTs

Directed by Ravi Adhikari, Karm Yudh is an 8-episode crime action drama starring Paoli Dam, Ashutosh Rana, and Satish Kaushik in the lead roles. Set in Kolkata, the series follows the feuds of the Roy family over the succession of its wealthy business. As a group of killers set fire to a Roy factory, the question about the head of the family business raises the heat amongst its members. Watch how Indrani Roy goes up against her brother-in-law with the support of an unexpected well-wisher.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Mad Company is a firm that rents out people to act as whoever you want them to be. From mother and sister to father, brother, and husband, Mad Company has them all. The upcoming Tamil comedy-drama series stars Prasanna, Kaniha, Dhanya Balakrishna, SPB Charan, and others in key roles. Vignesh Vijaykumar directed the series.

OTT platform: Aha

