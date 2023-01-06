Cardano's Charles Hoskinson or Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin for new … – Crypto News Flash

Cardano co-founder, Charles Hoskinson, and co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, have both weighed in on Twitter’s search for a new CEO.

Elon Musk stated earlier that he would be stepping down as the CEO of Twitter once he finds a replacement. He announced this after Twitter users voted overwhelmingly in favor of having him step aside from the role.

In response to Musk’s announcement, Vitalik Buterin makes clear that he is expectant, and that he would love to see who would emerge as Twitter’s new CEO.

Looking forward to seeing who the next CEO is going to be! https://t.co/bQUoen1VNx

— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) December 23, 2022

However, he admonished Musk to not “rush the decision too much” while respecting the choice of Twitter users. Buterin added that from his “painful personal experience,” overly hasty executive searches can lead to ruinous results.







The remark drew a response from Cardano’s CEO Hoskinson. The IOG CEO stated that Buterin’s comment is funny to him as he thought the same thing.

That's funny, thought the same thing

— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) December 23, 2022

Hoskinson’s comment is likely a subliminal jab at Buterin with whom he shares a controversial relationship. For one, Hoskinson has been a proponent of Cardano’s mantra of taking things slow and steady. This is in contrast to sentiments that Buterin has shared about building more practical albeit imperfect solutions to achieve more at a faster rate.

Similarly, Hoskinson was a co-founder of Ethereum and was briefly its CEO. Misunderstandings between the two about the direction that Ethereum should develop led to them parting ways as Buterin told Times earlier this year. This could also be the “painful personal experience” Buterin is referring to that has drawn Hoskinson’s comment.

Hoskinson has often highlighted the differing philosophies between Cardano and Ethereum. Hoskinson recently compared Ethereum to Hotel California and The Shining for its compliance with censorship enforcement stipulated by OFAC. He also opined that there are several flaws in Ethereum’s recent migration to proof-of-stake.







Meanwhile, despite their addition to the search on who the new CEO of Twitter should be, neither of the crypto personalities has offered themselves to take the role. Similarly, Twitter may not radically shed Musk’s influence after he steps down as CEO. The billionaire says that he will continue to lead Twitter’s software and servers team.

Musk’s stint as Twitter CEO has seen the platform introduce a number of changes both on the micro-blogging platform and as an enterprise. This has raised hopes in the crypto space that cryptocurrencies may eventually come to play a more significant role on Twitter.

Abigal .V. is a cryptocurrency writer with over 4-years of writing experience. She focuses on news writing and is skilled in sourcing hot topics. She’s a fan of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

