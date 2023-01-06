BSC News NFT Announces Partnership with Travala.com – BSC NEWS

The partnership grants BSC News NFT holders discounts on all bookings through Travala.com.

BSC News NFT is proud to announce that it has partnered with the leading blockchain-based travel booking platform, Travala.com.

The partnership will see BSC News NFT holders receive a discount of up to 4% and up to a 4% cashback in $AVA on hotels, flights, and activities booked through Travala.com. Holders will also be able to receive an additional discount of up to 3% when paying for their booking in full with $AVA.

In a great way to kickstart the new year and add to the amazing perks offered by the BSC News NFT, the collaboration is a huge step forward, offering exciting utility to BSC News NFT holders and bringing real-world utility for NFTs on BNB Chain.

Holders of the BSC News NFT will be able to visit Travala.com , connect their wallet that will identify that they hold the NFT, and activate the benefits for their bookings. At checkout, BSC News NFT holders will receive up to a 4% discount automatically applied to their booking, as well as a giveback of up to 4% in $AVA once the stay is completed.

For the first three months, BSC News NFT holders will receive the Smart Gold membership with the benefits detailed above. After three months, the membership will adjust to a Smart Lite membership, which offers discounts and loyalty rewards capped at up to 2% each.

Founded in 2017 and now backed by industry giant Binance, Travala.com is the leading cryptocurrency-friendly travel booking service with 2,200,000+ properties in 230 countries, 400,000+ activities, and 600+ airlines globally. Travala.com is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 90 leading cryptocurrencies alongside traditional payment methods.

You can mint your own BSC News NFT on Rareboard and get instant access to 20+ partnership perks, or choose your favorite in the secondary market on Binance NFT.

Don’t forget to check out the BSC News NFT website , Twitter , Discord server , and Linktree to learn more about the utility it brings to holders.

The move helps to increase the knowledge and standard of compliance team members at Binance.

Binance is confirmed to be joining the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), bringing together the world’s largest crypto exchange with the consortium of global compliance professionals.

#Binance joins the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS).

As the first crypto exchange to join the association, we aim to leverage ACSS training materials, databases, and networks to further compliance standards within the crypto industry.https://t.co/uEOw147gke

Binance will move to an active role in the association, and its employees will benefit from the deep wealth of resources offered by the association, according to the January 6 press release.

Sanctions team members at Binance will have mandated training sessions and must achieve certifications to meet the standards of the association. Team members will also gain access to materials to help Binance improve the team’s knowledge across the compliance industry.

Binance is the first crypto organization to join the ACSS, a group that began in 2018 to help educate professionals on topics like money laundering reporting and compliance operations.

The Association of Certiﬁed Sanctions Specialists (ACSS) is a professional membership body for sanctions professionals worldwide. It was formed to advance sanctions compliance by supporting the professional development of the individuals who lead those eﬀorts. Financial institutions, international corporations, law firms, consulting companies, government and other trades and businesses depend on the ACSS to assist them with their sanctions compliance needs. "Certified Sanctions Specialist" or CSS is a mark of distinction that shows individuals have had full sanctions compliance training.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

Staking provides many benefits and actively affirms that Web3 deserves a secure, scalable, decentralized future.

With mainnet launch imminent, the Core DAO team has published the importance of staking as a clear way of supporting the protocol’s aspirations in creating the first chain powered by the Satoshi Plus ecosystem.

Core DAO uncovered the importance of staking in an official Medium publication on January 5th. The blog explained the staking mechanism and the synthesis between Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS). Furthermore, Core DAO disclosed the benefits that stakers stand to gain from the Satoshi plus consensus.

Staking on Core DAO has many benefits for the community. While mainnet is fast approaching, it is the best way to promote Core DAO’s long-term success to ensure a scalable, secure, and decentralized Web3 consensus.

Read the Core DAO Medium publication to learn more about the benefits and importance of staking to the network’s development.

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between talented creators and Web3 projects.

In the first week of December 2022, BNB Chain announced the launch of BNB Chain Creators Collective, a brand new way for creators to connect with BNB Chain. The new initiative seeks to rev up BNB Chain’s ability to reach creators in the Web3 community and coordinate on sponsored content. BNB Chain will source exclusive opportunities from an array of exciting ecosystem projects for creators to engage with and work alongside directly.

Creators who join the program will receive tasks from BNB Chain or already-vetted ecosystem partners. In addition, they will receive first-hand news from BNB Chain, as well as exclusive benefits for creators, which may include whitelists and giveaways.

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

Pi Network clarifies unauthorized token listings, including details of its enclosed mainnet.

Pi Network has objected to all unauthorized token listings on certain exchanges. The world’s largest blockchain-based community with over 35 million users clarifies that Pi Network is not associated with any exchange.

According to an exclusive statement delivered to BSC News , the Pi Core team disclosed that Pi Network has no involvement with these $PI token listings on exchanges. The team added that the PI tokens traded are fake.

Following reports of unauthorized token listings last week, Pi Network published a public announcement via Twitter, advising users to disregard them. Further, the network requested that the exchanges remove them.

Pi has not been listed on any exchange, and Pi Network has not been involved with any purported listings. You could sustain substantial loss by participating in unauthorized listings. Read more on our website: https://t.co/rbntZ7DROj pic.twitter.com/LJztPOH35c

Pi Network is still in its enclosed mainnet, a build-up to the Open Mainnet launch. Throughout the enclosed mainnet period, the Pi mainnet is live but has a firewall that supports unwanted external activity. This firewall is a barrier, ensuring no connectivity between Pi and other exchanges or blockchains.

Pi’s enclosed mainnet design means that $PI listing on any exchange is impossible. The listing violates the network’s policies and is a false native Pi token, representing some form of IOU or other derivatives.

Pi Network is in a crucial stage in its enclosed mainnet development, focusing on two key priorities: mass KYC/mainnet migration and ecosystem building. The firewall will remain active until Pi launches the Open Mainnet after completing the crucial steps in its enclosed mainnet.

Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery. Pi’s blockchain secures economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system and a complete Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users.

DefiLlama launched a meta DEX aggregator called LlamaSwap that has quickly become a popular option for traders seeking the best rates and lowest gas fees.

LlamaSwap, a new meta Decentralized Exchange (DEX) aggregator from DefiLlama, has quickly taken the top position among 0x Integrated Apps, surpassing swaps from big names like Matcha, Coinbase, and MetaMask.

TOP 1 in 24h volume in 0x!

We even surpassed matcha by volume, wow pic.twitter.com/XF2P5d02EJ

Still in beta development, LlamaSwap compares results from DEX aggregators such as OpenOcean, 1inch, Matcha, KyberSwap, CowSwap, and YieldYak to give users the best options for maximizing their swaps and reducing gas fees.

It's a Dex Aggregator Aggregator.

It looks for the best route among a variety of Dex Aggregators, therefore being somewhat of a novel product — that also doesn't charge a fee and accounts for gas.

LlamaSwap also has privacy-centered features and, importantly for your ordinary degen, doesn’t charge any user fees.

We're launching our meta DEX aggregator!

– Get the best price from 8 different aggregators, including 1inch, matcha, paraswap, cowswap…

– Quotes and gas costs are independently verified by us

– Private mode to avoid leaking your IP

– Approval control

– Available in 22 chains pic.twitter.com/3QpB0RbEwn

As of writing, LlamaSwap had attracted $9.9 million in volume in the past 24 hours. You can try it out on the DefiLlama website.

