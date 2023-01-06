Binance US Agrees to Buy Voyager Digital Assets – CryptoPotato

Binance US will be buying the assets of Voyager.

Binance US has entered into an agreement with Voyager Digital to acquire its assets. The bid from the cryptocurrency exchange also means that there’s a path for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked “as soon as possible.”

“Our bid is a reflection of our guiding principle that customers should come first. Our goal is simple: return users their cryptocurrencies on the fastest timeline possible. […] We hope our selection brings to an end a painful bankruptcy process which saw customers unfairly dragged into it at no fault of their own. Upon close of the deal, users will be able to seamlessly access their digital assets on the Binance.US platform where they will continue to receive future disbursements from the Voyager estate.” – Said Brian Shroder, CEO and President at Binance US.

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato’s editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over four years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi’s passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn’t looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping. Contact George: LinkedIn



